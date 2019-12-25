Mikel Arteta wants 3 new players in the January transfer window and more: EPL transfer news roundup, December 25, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Oxford United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Grealish backed to move away from Villa

Former Aston Villa star Darren Bent thinks that Jack Grealish could want to leave in the January transfer market since Villa are currently battling relegation and could very well be in the drop zone by the end of the season.

Grealish has been the star for Villa this season so far but he hasn’t been able to keep them out of the bottom three as they are currently 18th on the table with 15 points from 18 matches.

“Jack Grealish is their best player, I’m sure in January he’s going to be looking at the situation,” Bent said.

“If he’s got any aspirations of making that European squad next year, he needs to be playing in a team that’s doing well.

“Him playing in a team that’s fighting relegation is not doing him any favours.

“I do worry about Aston Villa from that perspective as well, so it’s going to be an interesting and awkward second half of the season for them.”

Arteta wants 3 signings

Arsenal new manager Mikel Arteta has asked the board to sign a number 6 and two central defenders in the January transfer window, according to France Football (via GFFN).

Also read: Christian Eriksen moving to Manchester United could be of interest for Real Madrid

Advertisement

The Gunners have had problems with their defence throughout this season so far, which might be why Arteta wants to bring in defenders in the transfer window.

Cascarino wants Jimenez at Everton

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has stated that he wants Everton to try and sign Raul Jimenez from Wolves as he is ready to play for a club capable of challenging for the Champions League spots – something that Everton could fancy with Carlo Ancelotti on board.

"I'd be trying to get Raul Jimenez out of Wolves," Cascarino told TalkSport. "You never know until you try. If they are going to pay big fees. I think he is ready to play for a big club. I'm not saying [Everton are a bigger club than Wolves].

"They have spent a lot of money and they have been very brave in the market. I do think they [Wolves] are not going to be a top-four team. I think Raul Jimenez is ready to be a top-four player in the Champions League. And that's the type of club that will get him.”