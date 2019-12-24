Christian Eriksen moving to Manchester United could be of interest for Real Madrid and more: EPL transfer news, 24th December 2019

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Maignan open to Liverpool move

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan has claimed that he would be open to a move to Liverpool in the future. The shotstopper revealed that he has been a fan of the Reds since his childhood days and opened up about his admiration for Steven Gerrard before suggesting that he would like to move to the Anfield. He said,

“I have been a big fan of Liverpool since I was little.”

“I like Steven Gerrard a lot, I used to love his style… Why not (one day move to Liverpool)?!”

Klopp says Mbappe and Griezmann too expensive for the Reds

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that French pair Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are too expensive for the Reds. The Merseyside outfit haven’t had a French player in the team ever since Mamadou Sakho left for Crystal Palace in 2017.

When asked if he would like some French players in his side, he stated that while he would like to have them, he is not sure whether the club have the financial capability to sign some of them. He said,

"There's no reason for it. Kylian plays for PSG, Griezmann joined Barcelona. Obviously you know how good your [national] team is.”

"We would like a French player but some of them are too expensive for us."

Manchester United plan bid for Eriksen

According to a report from AS, Manchester United are planning to make a £20 million bid for Christian Eriksen in the winter market. The Dane’s contract expires at the end of this season and Mourinho hasn’t revealed of any signs of the club successfully making Eriksen sign an extension.

The report also adds that should United sign the Dane, French star Paul Pogba could be on the market, something that could interest Real Madrid.