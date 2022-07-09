Arsenal interested in €50 million rated Ligue1 star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen to reinforce the club's midfielder before the close of the transfer window.

According to Media Foot Marseille, Arsenal could attempt to sign the Brazilian this summer. Lyon are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €50 million for the 24-year-old.

Lucas Paqueta made the move to Lyon from AC Milan for €20 million in the summer of 2020 on the back of two disappointing seasons with the Italian giants.

The Brazilian has been able to resurrect his career during his time with the French club. He has evolved into arguably one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 at the moment.

Paqueta enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Lyon, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions. The 24-year-old improved on that last season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 44 games in all competitions.

His ability to score goals and play as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, and on the wings has caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners were left desperately short of attacking options after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club by mutual consent in January. It was followed by the summer exit of Alexandre Lacazette, who left the club last month after running down his contract at the Emirates.

They addressed their attacking problems by signing Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira from Sporting CP.

Arteta might now be keen to sign a box-to-box midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey at the centre of the park. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny were in fine form towards the end of last season. The duo have, however, lacked consistency during their time at Arsenal.

Arsenal could opt to sign Youri Tielemans instead of Lucas Paqueta

Wales v Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal as per Football.london. The Belgian has been one of the standout players for the Foxes over the years.

He helped the club achieve consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns. The 25-year-old also led the club to an FA Cup triumph by scoring an incredible long-range winner in the final against Chelsea.

He has made 120 league appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side and has scored 18 goals.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



How would you feel about him signing?



#Tielemans #Arsenal #AFC Arsenal are confident of sealing a £30 million deal for Youri Tielemans soon!How would you feel about him signing? Arsenal are confident of sealing a £30 million deal for Youri Tielemans soon! 👀How would you feel about him signing? 👇#Tielemans #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/bGpiC9Ez6h

The midfielder's Premier League experience and undoubted quality could make him a more suitable transfer target than Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian is likely to take time to adapt to the speed and physicality of the English game.

However, the Gunners will want immediate results as they look to continue improving under Arteta and challenge for a place in the top four next season.

Furthermore, Tielemans has just one year left on his contract with Leicester City. He could therefore be available for a bargain price this summer.

