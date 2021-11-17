Arsenal interested in signing Portugal star - Reports

Lille’s Portuguese midfielder, Renato Sanches has garnered interest from a host of Europe's elite clubs, including Arsenal. The North Londoners are rumored to be 'very interested' in signing the Lille midfielder, according to recent reports.

However, Arsenal are yet to make an offer to the Ligue 1 side, in stark contrast to Italian giants AC Milan who are reportedly further along in their pursuit of the player. Lille are also thought to be happy to listen to 'sufficient offers' for the star who is valued at £27million on Transfermarkt.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Renato Sanches' record of 2.8 dribbles per 90 in Ligue 1 last season would have ranked third of all central midfielders in the Premier League #DeadlineDay 🤤 Renato Sanches' record of 2.8 dribbles per 90 in Ligue 1 last season would have ranked third of all central midfielders in the Premier League #DeadlineDay

Arsenal might indeed be in the market for a new midfielder in the coming window considering the long-term injury to Granit Xhaka. Aside from this, both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey will be headed for the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year.

Whilst Elneny is lower down the midfield pecking order, Mikel Arteta's side have become increasingly reliant on the performances of Partey, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid back in October 2020.

The Ghana international is yet to lose a game in an Arsenal shirt so far this season, avoiding defeat in all eight of his appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old, though, has suffered injury setbacks and missed the Gunners' last match, a 1-0 win over Watford earlier this month due to a slight groin injury.

Squawka Football @Squawka Thomas Partey in the first half for Arsenal:



◉ Most ball recoveries (5)

◉= Most shots (3)

◉= Most duels won (3)

◉ Most tackles (2)



And his first Premier League goal. 😍 Thomas Partey in the first half for Arsenal: ◉ Most ball recoveries (5)◉= Most shots (3) ◉= Most duels won (3) ◉ Most tackles (2) And his first Premier League goal. 😍 https://t.co/skUkvDBoXW

Renato Sanches represents a similar type of player and could strengthen the competition for positions in the Gunners' midfield. Arsenal will look to make a deal to ease the workload in a midfield in need of depth as they aim to continue their impressive performances in the second half of the season.

I fought a lot to come in the team: Sidelined Arsenal star speaks

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon - Carabao Cup Third Round

Cedric Soares hasn't played in the Premier League for Arsenal since September, but the right-back isn't prepared to take the issue of game-time up with Mikel Arteta:

"We haven't had this chat yet this season. But there are some things you don't need to talk about. With age, you learn how to understand things. Last year, I fought a lot to come in the team. Not just one training, two training sessions. No, I was every week - and you can ask the manager as well - very consistent."

Soares insists that his consistency on the training ground will eventually force Arteta's hand to play him. He added:

"I'm there fighting. Every week, every day, I will be there knocking [on the door], making him a problem - in a good way - that he needs to think who to put on the pitch. Of course, it is his decision. I respect that and he knows that. But I will not make it easier. Never."

