"Arsenal are keen to do it" - David Ornstein says Gunners are looking to complete 2 high profile deals in January 

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Gunners are in the market for a replacement for Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian suffered a knee injury in Qatar.

As per David Ornstein, Mikel Arteta's side are looking to loan in Felix for the rest of the season. Atletico Madrid are open to the player's exit but are set to demand a hefty loan fee.

Speaking on NBC Sport, Ornstein said:

"They're also (along with Mykhailo Mudryk) keen to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. He's been offered to a number of clubs, but at the moment the numbers are too high. Jorge Mendes, his agent, knows he needs to move because he's out of favour at Atletico."

He added:

"Arsenal are keen to do it, but the numbers would need to come down for that to happen. And I think probably they will. It would only be a six-month loan and that's going to be very expensive. But he is a high-quality player."

Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, reported that the Portuguese star's price tag is at £8 million for a loan, while any permanent transfer fee would have to be upwards of £85 million. Apart from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the player's situation.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen #CFC, #MUFC, Challenge for all João Félix suitors is he's being offered on straight loan with no option to buy. That means an outlay of £8m (fee) and £5.3m (net salary). Felix offered to #AFC #NUFC and Villa. But a 'give' is needed by Atleti to make a loan more appealing. Challenge for all João Félix suitors is he's being offered on straight loan with no option to buy. That means an outlay of £8m (fee) and £5.3m (net salary). Felix offered to #AFC, #CFC, #MUFC, #NUFC and Villa. But a 'give' is needed by Atleti to make a loan more appealing. https://t.co/Ah0Jafwe7a

Mikel Arteta's side are also working on bringing in Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January window. However, they are in a tussle with Shakhtar Donetsk as the two clubs are wide apart in their valuations.

The Ukrainian side are reportedly demanding £80 million for their star player, while the Gunners are willing to pay a little more than £55 million.

Why do Arsenal want Joao Felix?

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal are fighting for the Premier League title this season but will be without Gabriel Jesus for the next three months. The Brazilian underwent surgery earlier this month after sustaining an injury during the FIFA World Cup.

Mikel Arteta has used Eddie Nketiah up front, but believes they need reinforcement to carry on the title challenge. The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the table, with Manchester City sitting in second place.

Felix could come in as a high-quality option for the Gunners as he looks to leave Atletico Madrid after a reported fall-out with manager Diego Simeone.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes