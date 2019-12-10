Arsenal keen on Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa

Kashima Antlers v Tianjin Quanjian - AFC Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg

According to L'Equipe via GFFN, Paulo Sousa is the latest manager to be linked to the vacant managerial position at Arsenal. The North London club remains in search of a new manager since sacking Unai Emery in late November.

Paulo Sousa is among the many candidates which Arsenal are interested in

Sousa is currently Bordeaux's manager after taking over in March 2019. At that point in time, the 49-year-old signed a contract which lasts for three-and-a-half years. Bordeaux are now fifth in the Ligue 1 table standings, 13 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The manager's entourage has confirmed Arsenal's interest and they explained,

“They like his profile, not just as a coach but also as a person. This does not mean that he will leave. They are in talks with multiple candidates but Paulo is part of that list, certainly. Between the two, it could work.”

“But with all the problems currently ongoing at Bordeaux, why wouldn’t he leave? The project is not what was promised to him, that is a fact. He loves the fans but he needs more from the board, the team is not strong enough to finish in the top 6.”

Similarly, Arsenal are also struggling to finish in the top six this season with Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United all doing extremely well to be ranked in the top-half of the table.

Speaking about the matter, Bordeaux's Director of Football Eduardo Macia revealed,

"It would be normal that teams are interested in him but we have not been contacted.”

Before becoming Bordeaux's manager, Sousa has also managed Basel, Fiorentina and Tianjin Quanjian.

