Standard Liege vs Arsenal preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Arsenal have finally ended their winless streak by recording a victory over West Ham United. Three goals in nine minutes saw the Gunners quickly turn the tide of the game around and ease the pressure surrounding the club.

Moving forward, Freddie Ljungberg and his team will travel to Belgium for their last Europa League group stage match. Standard Liege will be eliminated if they fail to beat Arsenal, who have a pretty decent record when playing in Belgium.

Michel Preud'homme's team are currently third in Group F, two points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, who will be playing against Vitoria SC on Thursday night.

Standard Liege vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

The north London club have beaten Les Rouges on all five occasions that they have met. The most recent game saw Arsenal overcame their Belgian opponents by a scoreline of 4-0. In that fixture, Gabriel Martinelli netted twice while Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos added a goal each.

Standard Liege form guide (league): D-W-W-L-L

Arsenal form guide (league): W-L-D-D-L

Standard Liege vs Arsenal Team News

The injury list is starting to grow once again for the Gunners. Hector Bellerin missed the last match against West Ham following an injury during the warm-up. Besides the right-back, Kieran Tierney also suffered a shoulder injury and could be in the treatment room for some time. Meanwhile, Rob Holding will be assessed ahead of the Europa League clash.

Martinelli who was given the nod against the Hammers could be named in the starting line-up when Arsenal play Standard Liege on Thursday. Additionally, Ljungberg is likely to rest the club's top scorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ahead of the crucial match against Manchester City on Sunday.

Injuries: Dani Ceballos (hamstring), Kieran Tierney (shoulder)

Doubts: Hector Bellerin (hamstring), Rob Holding (bruising on knee)

Suspensions: None

Standard Liege vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Buyako Saka; Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli

Standard Liege vs Arsenal Prediction

Back in October, the north London team were dominant in the full 90 minutes of the game with Standard Liege having just 37% possession. Despite their poor form in recent weeks, the Gunners are expected to secure a victory over their opponents who might face elimination from the Europa League.

Les Rouges have won just two out of their last 15 meetings against English teams and Arsenal are the clear favourites to win the game. Ljungberg's side might also fancy keeping a rare clean sheet in the upcoming match.

Verdict: Standard Liege 0-2 Arsenal

