Arsenal and Lazio to be involved in a swap-deal involving star midfielder - Reports

Arsenal are eyeing a swap-deal with Serie A side SS Lazio involving midfielder Lucas Torreira and forward Joaquin Correa, according to Italian outlet Il Messaggero (via The Mirror).

Lucas Torreira has failed to impress Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as a potential partner to Thomas Partey in the Gunners' midfield. The 25-year-old Uruguayan spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he won the La Liga title.

Joaquin Correa has been identified as a player who could be involved in a swap deal with Lazio, with the Serie A side keen to bring in the Uruguayan international this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal have made a £17 million bid for Correa, which wasn't even close to Lazio's valuation. Joaquin Correa has a release clause of £68 million but Lazio will accept a bid in the region of £30-35 million.

Arsenal's first offer of €20m for Joaquin Correa is seen as 'paltry' by Lazio. However, there have been developments in the last few hours. Arsenal would offer Lucas Torreira plus €15m-€20m for Correa, a solution that suits everyone involved.

Arsenal see Joaquin Correa as a potential Odegaard replacement

With Arsenal having struggled in attack last season, Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his frontline for next season. Since Martin Odegaard is set to return to Real Madrid from his loan spell at Arsenal, Arteta is looking to find a replacement for the young Norwegian. That replacement could be Lazio's Joaquin Correa.

Since joining Lazio from Sevilla back in 2018, Correa has established himself as a key player in the Serie A side's lineup. The 26-year-old Argentinian scored 11 goals and assisted a further six in the season that just finished.

Correa has scored 11 goals for Lazio. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Similar to Martin Odegaard, Correa is an established attacking midfielder who plays as a supporting striker for Lazio. The lack of creativity in the Arsenal squad was one of the reasons for their poor showing last season which saw them finish eighth in the Premier League.

According to Il Messaggero, there has been a development in the talks involving Arsenal and Lazio, with the Serie A side accepting a swap-deal. Joaquin Correa is keen on a move away from Rome to join a bigger club, while Lucas Torreira's time at Arsenal seems to be coming to an end.

Joaquin Correa's agent reportedly wants to attract more European clubs. However, Arsenal are the only ones interested in the Argentine international at the moment.

Arsenal receive transfer boost as Lazio 'willing to accept Lucas Torreira swap deal'

