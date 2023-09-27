Arsenal legend Ray Parlour snubs Erling Haaland as he names Manchester City star who can make it to Invincibles team 

Arsenal and Manchester City have become rivals at the top of the Premier League table over the last two seasons. Looking back, it was not too long ago that both teams were at different ends of the spectrum.

While Arsenal were among the league's best sides along with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, Manchester City were a mid-table team. The arrival of Emirati investment into the Citizens in 2008 promptly changed their status into one of the league's best teams.

Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to the Premier League title in each of the last three seasons, making them incredibly dominant. However, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour is of the opinion that the Gunners' Invincibles team will defeat Guardiola's treble winners.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Parlour claimed that the 2003-04 Arsenal team, that went the entire Premier League season undefeated, will win a match against Guardiola's juggernauts. Under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners picked up 26 wins and 12 draws in that season to win the Premier League crown, their last to this day.

Parlour also said that he believes just one player from the current City team will make it into their Invincibles squad. The English pundit believes Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be able to play in the team that featured Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and many others.

He also believes goal machine Erling Haaland would have had a chance, but Henry takes away that chance.

"I'd have to say Kevin de Bruyne would make our team," Parlour said.

"When he's on the ball, you know something's going to happen, just ask Erling Haaland," he added. "We had Dennis Bergkamp, who was similar, but you could give De Bruyne a free role in the side and great things would happen. Haaland would be another one, but we had Thierry Henry."‌‌

Arsenal, Manchester City set for another epic Premier League title race

Last season, Arsenal surprised the footballing world by pushing Manchester City all the way in a title race. The Gunners were top of the Premier League standings for a majority of the campaign, but were unable to sustain their challenge in the final few months.

Arsenal defeated Guardiola's side on penalties in this season's curtain-raiser, the FA Community Shield. This would surely have given them a boost heading into the season.

However, Manchester City already have a four-point advantage over the Gunners, who have dropped points twice this season. The champions have claimed wins in each of their first six games and look ready for an unprecedented fourth straight league crown.

The two sides will face each other at the Emirates on October 8 in a tie that will surely have major implications for this season's title race.