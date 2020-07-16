Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops as Alisson and Van Dijk howlers gift the Gunners an unlikely victory | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have the bragging rights over Premier League champions Liverpool as the Gunners marched to a surprise 2-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side earlier today. Liverpool dominated large periods of the match but was able to score only one goal against a resolute Arsenal defence.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the away side but stupendous blunders from Liverpool behemoths Virgil van Dijk and Alisson handed Arsenal a shocking lead in the first half. Mikel Arteta's side held on to the narrow margin in the second half and saw out a morale-boosting victory.

Arsenal and Liverpool engaged each other in an interesting battle in the opening stages to wrest control of the match. Emiliano Martinez had a massive scare in the 12th minute when Roberto Firmino closed him down and the resulting ricochet hit the post.

Liverpool did get a deserved goal a few minutes later with Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson combining beautifully to hand Sadio Mane the goal on a silver platter.

Arsenal equalised at the half-hour mark after an uncharacteristic howler from Virgil van Dijk gave Alexandre Lacazette the ball with only Alisson to beat. The goalkeeper was the guilty party just before half-time as the Brazilian gave the ball straight to Lacazette and Reiss Nelson finished the move with a precise finish.

HALF-TIME Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool



The Gunners come from behind to lead the champions at the break#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/VzsGFdFEWl — Premier League (@premierleague) July 15, 2020

Liverpool started the second-half with renewed intensity and was determined to get the equaliser. The Reds pressed Arsenal for large periods of the second half and the Gunners had to crowd their own half to deny Liverpool a second goal.

Arsenal was heavily focussed on defence in the second half and the Gunners' much-maligned defenders finally stepped up to the plate to pull off a few crucial interventions in the closing stages of the game. Liverpool had plenty of possession but created very few meaningful chances and will rue the errors that gifted Arsenal three valuable points today.

#5 Hit - Reiss Nelson, Arsenal

Reiss Nelson scored with an excellent finish

For a young player to score his first-ever Premier League goal against the reigning champions and arguably one of the best teams in the world is a truly memorable moment. Reiss Nelson partnered Lacazette well on the left of the front three and was rewarded in the first half.

The English youngster was a livewire in the final third and his enterprise resulted in Arsenal's equaliser in the first half. The winger forced Virgil van Dijk into a loose pass and effectively gifted Alexandre Lacazette a goal.

Lacazette returned the favour at the stroke of half-time and crossed the ball to an unmarked Reiss Nelson in the penalty area. The 20-year-old still had plenty of work to do and calmly stroked the ball into the back of the net to open his Premier League account.

#4 Flop - Alisson, Liverpool

Alisson made a high-profile mistake today

Liverpool needed a strong response to exorcise the ghosts of Arsenal's opening goal and Alisson's blunder before half-time only sprinkled salt into Jurgen Klopp's wounds.

The Brazilian goalkeeper's life was made difficult by a challenging back-pass but he made make things easier for himself and chose the worst possible option. Alisson's loose pass was immediately snapped up by a prowling Alexandre Lacazette and the shot-stopper was left helpless as Reiss Nelson slotted in Arsenal's winner.

Alisson also had a tense moment on the ball in the second half but took no chances and cleared his lines without hesitation. The Brazilian has been incredible for Liverpool this season and will not be happy with his performance today.

