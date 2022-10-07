Arsenal and Liverpool: Combined XI

Arsenal and Liverpool will go head to head at Emirates Stadium on Sunday

Arsenal have started the current season brilliantly, winning seven of their opening eight league games. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table, one point clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, last year's Premier League runner-ups have endured a difficult start to the season. The Reds have managed to win just two of their opening seven games in the league. They are currently 11 points behind the Gunners in the league table.

The two English heavyweights will lock horns at the Emirates Stadium on October 9. Ahead of the all-important clash between two of England's most successful teams, let's look at the best XI that can be carved out of Arsenal and Liverpool based on their performances this season.

Formation: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Alisson has been in good form

Despite Liverpool's defensive woes this season, Alisson has been brilliant in between the sticks so far. The Brazil international played seven games in the league, registering two clean sheets, 16 saves and seven sweeper clearances.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The England international has struggled this season. Despite that, he is a quality player and deserves to be in this team. Alexander-Arnold has played seven league games this season, scoring one goal. He has also won 90 percent of his attempted tackles in the English top division.

He is an impact player who can change the course of a game by himself. He proved that again yesterday against the Scottish side, Rangers F.C., in the UEFA Champions league by scoring a free-kick goal from just outside the box.

Centre-back - William Saliba

William Saliba has been electric since returning to Arsenal from his loan spell with Ligue 1 club Marseille. The France international has featured in all of the Gunners' opening eight league games, averaging 1.6 tackles and 3.1 clearances per 90 minutes.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs of his generation. The Dutch international hasn't hit his usual heights so far this season but is still having a decent season. He has played seven Premier League games this term, scoring one goal. According to WhoScored, he has averaged 0.7 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 3.3 clearances per 90 minutes this season.

Left-back - Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been impressive with Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko settled down quickly at Arsenal after joining from Manchester City this summer. He has played five Premier League games this term. The Ukraine international averaged 1.8 tackles, 0.4 key passes and one interception per 90 this season. He also had an assist. He often likes to move up the pitch and get involved in offense. His playmaking capabilities render him a real threat down the left flank.

Central midfielder - Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been in brilliant form. He has played seven Premier League games this season, scoring three goals. The young Norwegian has unusual but effective playmaking. He seems to have come into his own since becoming captain under Mikel Arteta. Odegaard was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award in August.

Central midfielder - Granit Xhaka

The Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka was close to leaving Arsenal in 2019. He slowly revived his career and has been the Gunners' standout performer this season. The Swiss international has played eight Premier League games this term, registering two goals and three assists. His experience lends balance to a bubbling and youthful Arsenal squad.

The 30-year old midfielder also won the Arsenal Player of the Month award for September.

Left-wing - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has arguably been Liverpool's best player this season. The Colombia international has scored three and assisted one goal in seven Premier League appearances so far. Even in games where Liverpool seem to be demoralized, he charges down the left flank, full of fury, and cuts into the box with speed to create chances.

Right-wing - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will look to find his top form against the Gunners

The Egypt international is one of the most talented players in Europe. He has struggled to hit his usual form this term but is still enjoying a not too bad run of form. However, everyone would like 'The Pharoah' to wake up.

The 30-year old attacker has registered two goals and three assists in seven league outings this term.

Striker - Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal

The Brazil international has been in brilliant form for the Gunners

Gabriel Jesus has impressed everyone with his performances since joining Arsenal from Manchester City this summer. He has registered five goals and three assists in eight league outings since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil international was voted 'Arsenal Player of the Month' for August.

Striker - Roberto Firmino

After struggling with injuries last season, Roberto Firmino has returned to his best this term. The former Hoffenheim star has been the Reds' top scorer this season, with five goals in six Premier League games.

