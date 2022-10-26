Arsenal and Liverpool target ready to join Newcastle United - Reports

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, is reportedly open to securing a permanent transfer to Newcastle United next year.

Mudryk, 21, has emerged as one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe this campaign with his electric performances on the left flank.

Earlier this summer, the Ukraine international was close to completing a switch to Arsenal but the deal failed to materialize on deadline day. He is also on the radar of Liverpool (via Calciomercato), Newcastle United, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen, and Ajax (via Ben Jacobs).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



Top, really top talent who’s worth more than €45/50m according to Shakhtar. It’s pretty clear now why Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down €30m bid in August for their talented winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.Top, really top talent who’s worth more than €45/50m according to Shakhtar. It’s pretty clear now why Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down €30m bid in August for their talented winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. ⭐️🇺🇦 #UCLTop, really top talent who’s worth more than €45/50m according to Shakhtar. https://t.co/UX2uPQNfRb

According to Football Insider, Mudryk has identified Newcastle United as his future destination in line with his desire to head to a Premier League club next year. However, he is expected to delay the move until the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season if Shakhtar Donetsk qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Newcastle United scouts were in Glasgow during Shakhtar Donetsk's recent 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against Celtic to monitor Mudryk. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is also a big admirer of the right-footed attacker, as per the aforementioned report.

Earlier last month, Mudryk shed light on his future and clarified that he is entirely focused on playing for Shakhtar Donetsk. He told CBS Sports:

"In the winter, we will see. There's been a lot of discussions about a transfer and speculation about which clubs want me. But it's normal. Right now, I'm in Shakhtar and I want to play in this team. I love this team, I love every guy in this team. Shakhtar is now my home."

Mudryk, who has a contract until December 2026, opened the season on a positive note. He has netted six goals and laid out seven assists in 11 matches across all competitions for his club.

Arsenal monitoring Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita's contract situation

According to 90min, Arsenal are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing season. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race.

Keita, 27, has proven to be a headache for Jurgen Klopp and his staff due to a series of niggling injuries. He has only racked up five minutes of action this campaign, coming in July's FA Community Shield.

Overall, Keita has netted 11 goals and contributed seven assists in 117 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Poll : 0 votes