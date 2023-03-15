Arsenal: Lucky underdogs or elite contenders?

As the Premier League season heads towards its final stretch, Arsenal fans are daring to dream of their first title since the famous 2003-04 Invincibles season. The young squad has been defying the odds this season, racking up impressive victories and putting themselves in the title race.

But is this just a stroke of good fortune, or are the Gunners finally displaying the winning mentality that has eluded them in recent years?

Arsenal's Dramatic Victories and Resilience

One thing that cannot be denied is that Mikel Arteta's men have been winning matches in dramatic fashion. This kind of resilience and confidence is a hallmark of the champions, and it's clear that the Gunners have it in spades this season. Arteta, a tactical genius, has been instrumental in the team's success.

However, critics argue that these successes are purely down to luck, pointing to a few key moments in the season where they secured improbable victories.

Arsenal's fighting spirit shown against Aston Villa

Arsenal's wins this season have not merely been a fortunate occurrence. The Gunners have exhibited the traits of a champion, especially when they faced Aston Villa. After a closely fought contest, a stunning goal from Jorginho in the dying moments of the game secured a vital win.

The victory was a testament to the team's fighting spirit and their ability to perform under pressure.

Arsenal's biggest moment against Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta's team's biggest moment of the season so far came in their match against Bournemouth. Despite conceding two goals, the Gunners fought back with goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White, before academy graduate Reiss Nelson scored a 97th-minute winner.

The resilience, hunger, and skill of the entire squad were key in securing these victories. The fan base is also completely behind their team, creating an atmosphere that has helped to spur the players on.

Manchester City's struggle for consistency

It's not just the Premier League leaders' form that has come under scrutiny this season. Many have also argued that Manchester City have been underperforming, despite sitting in second place and just five points behind.

Manchester City have been dominant in the past, but they have struggled for consistency this season. Players like Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva have failed to replicate their form since last season.

Mikel Arteta's young squad come of age

So where does this leave Arsenal? Are they true title contenders, or is their success merely a product of luck and City's underperformance? In truth, the answer is somewhere in between.

While the Premier League leaders have undoubtedly been the beneficiaries of some good fortune this season, they have also shown that they have what it takes to compete with the best. Their young squad has come of age, with players such as Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel Martinelli proving that they have the talent and mental strength to perform at the highest level.

As for Manchester City, there's no denying that they have the ability to mount a late charge for the title. With players like De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Jack Grealish in their ranks, they have the attacking firepower to blow any team away on their day. However, they will need to find consistency quickly if they are to catch up to the league leaders.

