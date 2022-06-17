Arsenal make enquiry to sign Ajax defender nicknamed 'the butcher': Reports 

In an attempt to better their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal are reportedly interested in bolstering their defence with Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League table last season with 69 points from 38 matches, conceding 48 goals in the process. Mikel Arteta is keen on strengthening his backline ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Although Arsenal have the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and the returning William Saliba as centre-back options, the club is monitoring the 24-year-old Argentine defender as per a report by Caught Offside [via The Athletic].

According to the report, the 13-time league winners are in 'the early stages of learning the defender’s availability' and have only made enquiries about him at this stage.

AFC Report @afcreport14 NEW: Arsenal have enquired over Ajax left sided CB, Lisandro Martínez who is nicknamed “The Butcher” due to his aggressiveness on the field. The player can play as LB as well. @TheAthleticUK] NEW: Arsenal have enquired over Ajax left sided CB, Lisandro Martínez who is nicknamed “The Butcher” due to his aggressiveness on the field. The player can play as LB as well. #afc 🚨 NEW: Arsenal have enquired over Ajax left sided CB, Lisandro Martínez who is nicknamed “The Butcher” due to his aggressiveness on the field. The player can play as LB as well. #afc [@TheAthleticUK] https://t.co/7TXbrBf80R

Martinez, who joined Ajax from South American side Defensa in 2019, made 36 appearances for the Dutch club last season. Nicknamed 'The Butcher', he scored one goal and provided four assists, helping his team secure the Eredivisie title.

Overall, Martinez has featured in 118 matches across all competitions for Ajax, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.

Arsenal are set to have a busy transfer window

So far, Arsenal have confirmed just one signing in this transfer window. Earlier this week, the Gunners confirmed the arrival of Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on a long-term contract.

According to a report by football.london, the club have reportedly agreed a €40 million fee for FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #AFC



Personal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday.



news confirmed 🤝 Arsenal have reached full agreement with Porto for Fábio Vieira, here we go! Proposal has been accepted as reported before.Personal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday. @pedromsepulveda news confirmed Arsenal have reached full agreement with Porto for Fábio Vieira, here we go! Proposal has been accepted as reported before. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFCPersonal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday.@pedromsepulveda news confirmed 🇵🇹🤝 https://t.co/VOnhbHu3E8

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, as per a report by The Sun. Reportedly, the club are ready to offer the striker nearly £200,000-a-week to try and lure him away from the champions.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Arsenal are also among the clubs to have expressed an interest in Everton forward Richarlison, who helped the Toffees avoid relegation to the Championship by scoring 10 goals last season.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are among the clubs who are considering a summer move for in-demand Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per a report by The Telegraph.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has also been linked with a move to the north London club, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far