Arsenal mid-season awards: Hits and Flops

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 716 // 28 Dec 2018, 02:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Emery has enjoyed a better start than most expected

Arsenal was expected to go through a massive rebuilding project this season as Arsene Wenger finally drew curtains on his illustrious career in May. With the Frenchman stepping down, the onus fell on Unai Emery to restore the Gunners’ place among the country’s elite.

The Spaniard got off to a sticky start by tasting defeat in his opening two fixtures. However, a 22 game unbeaten run followed which included impressive displays against Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Yet, since their win against their North London rivals, the Gunners seem to have dropped off the pace a little and now find themselves trailing Chelsea by a couple of points in the race for fourth place.

Emery has certainly brought in methods different to those deployed by his predecessor. The Spaniard has made the Gunners’ attack more direct with Lacazette and Aubameyang benefitting greatly.

Additionally, Emery has helped several players rediscover their good form. However, despite a relatively blip-free season, there have still been a few who have failed to punch to their weight.

With the season reaching the halfway mark, we take a glimpse of who have been the best and the worst so far this season.

Without further ado, here is a look at them:

#3 Worst: Bernd Leno

Leno hasn't painted a solid picture between the posts

The German goalkeeper was signed in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen in order to solve the Gunners’ keeping conundrum. Unfortunately, though, he has failed to live up to his hype and always looks on the verge of a mistake when faced with adversity.

Advertisement

Initially, Leno had to play second-fiddle to Cech. However, an injury to the latter handed the former an opportunity to stake a claim for being the Gunners’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Though the German has been comfortable with the ball at his feet and helps the Gunners build attacks from the back, he has hardly painted a solid picture between the posts.

Leno has made several high-profile errors with his dubious decision-making and handling coming to the fore against Tottenham, Manchester United and more recently, Southampton.

In the summer, the acquisition of Leno brought renewed hope. However, the German hasn’t offered significant returns in the first half of his first English league season.

At 26 years of age, Leno still has time to blossom into the top-drawer keeper Arsenal have craved for. Yet, considering that the awards need to be given this season, he undesirably lays his hands on the award for the 3rd worst Arsenal player.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement