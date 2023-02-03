Arsenal new boy Jakub Kiwior surpasses Bukayo Saka to set new record just weeks after joining Gunners

Arsenal's new signing, Jakub Kiwior, is reportedly settling in well at the Emirates. The Polish defender has even recently broken a record, which was previously held by English winger Bukayo Saka.

Kiwior was the second signing made by the Gunners during the just-concluded January transfer window. He joined the North London club for a transfer fee in the region of £22 million from Italian club side Spezia.

The 22-year-old defender is a promising left-footed centre-back and is expected to provide adequate cover and competition for Gabriel Magalhães.

Despite just being a few weeks old at Arsenal, the Polish defender is already showing his new club what he is capable of doing.

Reports, as seen in the London World, revealed that Kiwior has already broken at least three impressive records in training with the Gunners.

Back Again W/Troopz Podcast @backagain Jakub Kiwior has broken several club records at London Colney including the fastest short sprint, highest agility jump and standing spring record 🤯 Jakub Kiwior has broken several club records at London Colney including the fastest short sprint, highest agility jump and standing spring record 🤯🇵🇱 https://t.co/JYm4wMsVRG

The records include the fastest short sprints, highest agility jump, and standing spring record respectively at London Colney.

Prior to his recent achievements, English winger Saka was previously Arsenal's most effective high-speed runner. The record has also been previously held by the likes of Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, and Theo Walcot.

Meanwhile, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has already had his say on his new Polish defender.

The Spaniard revealed on the club's website that the 22-year-old star will add a lot of quality and strength to his team's defensive unit. Arteta said,

“It’s great that Jakub is joining us. He’s a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and quality with Spezia in Serie A and also at international level with Poland."

Agent of Arsenal's new signing reveals that he is impressed with the Gunners

Pawel Zimonczyk, who is the agent of Polish defender Kiwior, has revealed that he is happy with how the Gunners received his client upon joining the team.

Arsenal @Arsenal Welcome to north London, Jakub Kiwior Welcome to north London, Jakub Kiwior https://t.co/fZaDhU3GDT

Speaking during an interview as seen in London World, Zimonczyk revealed a few things he observed about Arteta's team. In his words,

“The thing that captured me was the openness of the people who work at Arsenal. You can see that they form one big family there. I think they welcomed Kuba in from the first minute.”

He continued:

“Kuba’s entrance into the dressing room wasn’t planned, but as soon as Zinchenko saw him he called out: ‘If you’re already with us, you’re already with us!’"

Watching the young defender blend with Arteta's schemes will be a fun watch.

