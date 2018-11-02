×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arsenal News: 8 players could be unavailable against Liverpool, Klopp praises Emery, and more – November 2, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
News
83   //    02 Nov 2018, 21:23 IST

'It's a very big test because it's against Liverpool' – Emery
'It's a very big test because it's against Liverpool' – Emery

All the latest Arsenal news in one place!

#1 Unai Emery urges players to 'create new history' over the weekend

Unai Emery, the Arsenal head coach, exhibited belief in his team and players ahead of the Gunners' marquee clash against Liverpool on Saturday, October 11.

“We want to write a new history. The new history is in the present and also, with our players, our quality and our capacity, I believe in my players and this project," the Spaniard told the reporters ahead of the game.

“I think each match is a very important match and each match for us is very important. The most important is tomorrow. It's a very big test because it's against Liverpool, they are a very good team, an intense team and they require a lot of work for us to battle them but I believe in our team and our players."

#2 Gunners could miss eight players against the Reds

In a team update on Friday (November 2), the Arsenal official website released a list of eight players who will miss the Premier League clash against Liverpool or whose fitness needs to be assessed ahead of the game.

The players in context include Matteo Guendouzi Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Mohamed Elneny, Laurent Koscielny and Dinos Mavropanos.

Guendouzi, who picked up a red card in Arsenal's League Cup fixture against Blackpool midweek, has been suspended for the Liverpool tie.

#3 Jurgen Klopp praises Emery

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Emery in his pre-match press conference on Friday, saying the trophies the Spaniard won are a testament to his coaching prowess.

"All people in football knew how good he is but I am not sure all Arsenal fans were over the moon at first when they heard it would be Emery," Klopp pointed out.

"But that's England a little bit, you want the poster boys. Unai was in France and before that in Spain in a smaller club, so you can go a bit under the radar.

"Not for all the people in football, though. I saw yesterday that he won eight titles in two or three years. That's pretty big."


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Nacho Monreal Hector Bellerin Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery
Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rupin Kale is a cricket, tennis, and football aficionado who believes in the power and purity of sport. Rahul Dravid is her role model, while the Indian Cricket Team, Arsenal and Novak Djokovic enjoy her full-fledged support. She is extremely passionate about sports and has learnt galore about life by just following it through the years.
Emery out to 'write new history' against Arsenal's major...
RELATED STORY
Klopp impressed by improving Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Emery hopes for good news as Arsenal face full-back crisis
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
3 Things to watch out for when Arsenal meet Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, Arsenal's probable...
RELATED STORY
4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Liverpool | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fans eagerly awaiting Arsenal-Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds could make shock move for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us