Arsenal News: 8 players could be unavailable against Liverpool, Klopp praises Emery, and more – November 2, 2018

'It's a very big test because it's against Liverpool' – Emery

All the latest Arsenal news in one place!

#1 Unai Emery urges players to 'create new history' over the weekend

Unai Emery, the Arsenal head coach, exhibited belief in his team and players ahead of the Gunners' marquee clash against Liverpool on Saturday, October 11.

“We want to write a new history. The new history is in the present and also, with our players, our quality and our capacity, I believe in my players and this project," the Spaniard told the reporters ahead of the game.

“I think each match is a very important match and each match for us is very important. The most important is tomorrow. It's a very big test because it's against Liverpool, they are a very good team, an intense team and they require a lot of work for us to battle them but I believe in our team and our players."

#2 Gunners could miss eight players against the Reds

In a team update on Friday (November 2), the Arsenal official website released a list of eight players who will miss the Premier League clash against Liverpool or whose fitness needs to be assessed ahead of the game.

The players in context include Matteo Guendouzi Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Mohamed Elneny, Laurent Koscielny and Dinos Mavropanos.

Guendouzi, who picked up a red card in Arsenal's League Cup fixture against Blackpool midweek, has been suspended for the Liverpool tie.

#3 Jurgen Klopp praises Emery

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Emery in his pre-match press conference on Friday, saying the trophies the Spaniard won are a testament to his coaching prowess.

"All people in football knew how good he is but I am not sure all Arsenal fans were over the moon at first when they heard it would be Emery," Klopp pointed out.

"But that's England a little bit, you want the poster boys. Unai was in France and before that in Spain in a smaller club, so you can go a bit under the radar.

"Not for all the people in football, though. I saw yesterday that he won eight titles in two or three years. That's pretty big."