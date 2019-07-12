Arsenal News: Gunners set to open disciplinary proceedings against Laurent Koscielny

Koscielny refused to go to Arsenal's pre-season USA tour

What's the story

Arsenal are set to open disciplinary proceedings against club captain Laurent Koscielny, following the Frenchman's refusal to join the club for the pre-season tour of the United States of America.

In case you didn't know

The club on Thursday released an official statement regarding Laurent Koscielny's refusal to join the club for the pre-season tour of the USA. They also expressed their disappointment with the Frenchman's actions.

The 33-year old is the captain of the Gunners and is one of the longest-serving members of the club after joining the club in 2010 from FC Lorient. Koscielny is also valued as a key player for Arsenal, with Unai Emery using the defender in 29 games for the Gunners last season.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are set to open disciplinary actions against club captain Laurent Koscielny following the 33-year-old's refusal to join the club for pre-season at the USA.

The Frenchman is reportedly looking for a move away from the Emirates. The 33-year old who will be a free agent at the end of next summer is reportedly wanting a move back to France. The defender is also a reported target for a number of Ligue 1 sides.

Laurent Koscielny's apparent refusal has now put the Arsenal captaincy in jeopardy with Unai Emery unlikely to give the armband to the Frenchman following his actions.

What's next

Arsenal are due to start their first pre-season match on the 18th of July against Bayern Munich at the Carson in California before travelling to Charlotte to face Fiorentina on the 20th of July.

The Gunners will then round off their US tour with a match against La Liga giants Real Madrid on the 24th of July in Washington DC.