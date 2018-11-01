×
Arsenal news: Club identifies three players to replace Ramsey, Emery backs Guendouzi, and more – November 1, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
1.11K   //    01 Nov 2018, 20:19 IST

Aaron Ramsey is in the last year of his Arsenal contract
All the latest Arsenal news in one place!

#1 Arsenal pin-point three players who can replace Aaron Ramsey

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey's contract talks with Arsenal have reportedly come to an end, even as the Welsh international prepares himself for an exit in January or at the end of the season. According to the Express (h/t Sports Mole), the North London club have identified three potential replacements for the outgoing player.

The report says that Arsenal could be looking at Nicolo Barella, Miguel Almiron and Hector Herrera as alternatives to Ramsey, who is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners.

#2 Unai Emery backs Matteo Guendouzi after the red card

Arsenal starlet Mattero Guendouzi was sent off midway through their League Cup tie against Blackpool after receiving two yellow cards. The 19-year-old Frenchman had played well up to that point, providing a crucial assist for the opening goal scored by Stephen Lichtsteiner.

"That is football. Things can be positive or negative like an injury, a red card, 90 minutes of hard work that don't allow you to play other matches," said Arsenal head coach Unai Emery after the game.

"A red card is like that. We have a lot of players looking to play, to help us and take responsibility. His quality for the team, I am going to prepare with other players for the big match.

"He's playing well. He's playing with a spirit – [he's] competitive. The action is... it's an action, he plays that action as a normal moment in the game."

#3 'I would love to play in the North London derby' – Julio Pleguezuelo

Julio Pleguezuelo, the Arsenal under-23 defender, made his debut for the senior side in the 2-1 win over Blackpool on Wednesday, October 10. The Gunners have now been drawn against Tottenham Hotspur, their local rivals, for the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

The young Spaniard, who played through the 90 minutes of the game, says he would love to play in the North London derby.

"I couldn't be any happier, I'm buzzing," said the 21-year-old after the game, as reported by the Daily Mail. "I tried to stay calm. I knew this was a very big chance for me. It doesn't happen every day that you play for Arsenal's first team.

"I just tried to do everything simple and play for the result. I'd love to play that (the north London derby). As I said, I have to keep working and see if I can get another shot."


Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Aaron Ramsey Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rupin Kale is a cricket, tennis, and football aficionado who believes in the power and purity of sport. Rahul Dravid is her role model, while the Indian Cricket Team, Arsenal and Novak Djokovic enjoy her full-fledged support. She is extremely passionate about sports and has learnt galore about life by just following it through the years.
