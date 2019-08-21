Arsenal News: Club legend Ray Parlour feels Gunners are 'million miles away' from Manchester City and Liverpool

Arsenal have started this PL campaign with back-to-back victories

What's the story?

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour has claimed that the Gunners are a 'million miles away' from challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title, despite their promising start to the season after a successful transfer window. The 46-year-old further added that he would be delighted if Unai Emery's side finish in the top 4 this season.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal splashed a staggering £138 million in the transfer window this summer, signing the likes of Nicolas Pepe from Lille, Kieran Tierney from Celtic, David Luiz from Chelsea, Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano and Dani Ceballos (on loan) from Real Madrid.

They also secured the signature of highly-rated French defender William Saliba from St Etienne, who will spend a season on loan with the Ligue 1 club.

Their aggressive approach in the transfer market seems to have paid off so far, as the overall strengthening of the club has resulted in consecutive victories in the league. They are currently second in the Premier League table, only behind Liverpool on goal difference.

The Gunners' impressive start of the season has derived a lot of positive responses from the fraternity, with many also backing them to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title this campaign.

The heart of the matter

However, former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour feels the club is a long way from rubbing shoulders with City and Liverpool at the top. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

"I heard a few shows yesterday saying we can challenge for the league, but they’re a million miles away from Man City and Liverpool at the moment if I‘m honest. How many Arsenal players would get into the Liverpool team?"

"The most important thing is getting back into the Champions League. Maybe they could push a bit higher, but if they get fourth place this season I’d be delighted."

Like many observers, he too, believes that the Londoners have done decent business in the transfer market. Parlour added:

"A lot of fans gave their season tickets back this summer. There were no signings and if you want to get in that top four you need to get players in to give them a chance of competing. At one stage it looked like Arsenal weren’t going to get anybody, it was a bit worrying."

"In the end it was a decent transfer window for Arsenal and a lot of fans are excited about going into the new season."

What's next?

Arsenal are set to travel to Anfield for their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday.