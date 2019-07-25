×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal News: Dani Ceballos credits Unai Emery as one of the reasons behind his move to the Emirates

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
291   //    25 Jul 2019, 21:30 IST

Dani Ceballos joins Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.
Dani Ceballos joins Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

What's the story?

Arsenal's new signing, Dani Ceballos, revealed that Unai Emery is one of the main reasons why he joined the Gunners on a season-long loan. According to the 22-year-old, Emery's faith in him played a huge role in his decision.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal have recently announced the signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal. The Spaniard will wear the number 8 jersey after Aaron Ramsey left the club to join Juventus this summer.

The 22-year-old started his professional career with Real Betis before moving to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2017. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular starter in Los Blancos' first team and managed just 13 starts in the La Liga last season.

The Gunners saw off competition from their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Spanish international.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview, Dani Ceballos revealed that Emery's faith in him played a huge role in his decision to join the Premier League club.

He said:

"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start. I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal."

Ceballos further elaborated:

"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives."
Advertisement

Ceballos is also glad to see fellow Spaniards namely Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin at Arsenal. In particular, he mentioned Bellerin's role in motivating him to sign for the Gunners.

What's next?

Arsenal will face Olympique Lyonnais in the final of the Emirates Cup on July 28, a game which could see Dani Ceballos make his debut for the club.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Daniel Ceballos Unai Emery
Advertisement
Arsenal Transfer News: Dani Ceballos arrives in London ahead of Gunners move
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal close in on Dani Ceballos loan deal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confirm loan deal for Dani Ceballos
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confident of signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Emery admires Ceballos as Arsenal reportedly close in on Madrid midfielder
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree Dani Ceballos loan deal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Unai Emery provides transfer updates, wants to sign "three or four" players
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Ceballos bound for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Asensio injury 'could be bad news' for Ceballos deal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us