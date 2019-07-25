Arsenal News: Dani Ceballos credits Unai Emery as one of the reasons behind his move to the Emirates

Dani Ceballos joins Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

What's the story?

Arsenal's new signing, Dani Ceballos, revealed that Unai Emery is one of the main reasons why he joined the Gunners on a season-long loan. According to the 22-year-old, Emery's faith in him played a huge role in his decision.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal have recently announced the signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal. The Spaniard will wear the number 8 jersey after Aaron Ramsey left the club to join Juventus this summer.

The 22-year-old started his professional career with Real Betis before moving to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2017. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular starter in Los Blancos' first team and managed just 13 starts in the La Liga last season.

The Gunners saw off competition from their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Spanish international.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview, Dani Ceballos revealed that Emery's faith in him played a huge role in his decision to join the Premier League club.

He said:

"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start. I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal."

Ceballos further elaborated:

"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives."

Advertisement

Ceballos is also glad to see fellow Spaniards namely Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin at Arsenal. In particular, he mentioned Bellerin's role in motivating him to sign for the Gunners.

What's next?

Arsenal will face Olympique Lyonnais in the final of the Emirates Cup on July 28, a game which could see Dani Ceballos make his debut for the club.