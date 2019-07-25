Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confirm loan deal for Dani Ceballos

What's the story?

Arsenal have announced the signing of Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal. The Real Madrid star will take the number 8 shirt, which has been vacated by Aaron Ramsey who left the Gunners in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Ceballos made 23 La Liga appearances and scored three goals for Los Blancos last season. During that period, he enjoyed a passing accuracy of 92.6% and won 1.4 tackles per game.

With the departure of Ramsey, the Gunners have been eyeing someone to replace him with for a while. Some Arsenal fans were worried that Marco Asensio's injury during the International Champions Cup match could hamper Ceballos' loan deal. However, their fears have now been allayed.

The heart of the matter

The highly-rated midfielder had also been linked with a move to Tottenham before deciding to join the Gunners. It is expected that the 22-year-old signs a loan deal without an obligation to buy. Afterall, Ceballos signed a six-year deal in 2017 and it appears that Real Madrid are currently not interested in selling him.

Speaking about the signing, Unai Emery remarked,

“We’re excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.”

The manager had explained that the club was working on new signings and he wants to bring in three or four new players this summer. Gabriel Martinelli joined as Arsenal's first summer signing and now, he is joined by Ceballos.

William Saliba's deal is also expected to go through, but the defender should be loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the upcoming season. With just two weeks left before the transfer window closes for Premier League clubs, Arsenal are still linked with moves for Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney.

Dani Ceballos joins us on a season-long loan from Real Madrid



What's next?

After concluding their pre-season tour to the United States, Arsenal will host Lyon in the Emirates Cup this weekend.