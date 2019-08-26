Arsenal News: David Luiz insists Gunners can compete on all fronts this season

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

David Luiz has insisted that Arsenal can compete on all fronts this season despite falling to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Brazilian sealed a controversial switch from Chelsea this summer and was in the thick of the action in the weekend, as Mohamed Salah terrorized him in the second-half to register a match-winning brace.

"There is frustration always but I think you also have to be intelligent and mature to understand we did a lot of good things and we could have scored two or three goals before they (Liverpool) did.

It is always difficult to play there. Not many teams will go there and get points. I think you have to be clever to take the positive things and think about the future."

Luiz remained upbeat despite facing defeat against the reigning European champions and declared that Arsenal have what it takes to compete on all fronts this season.

"This club has the potential to shine like it has shone in the past. We have a lot of talent, we have players with a lot of quality. I came here with the ambition to fight for the Premier League title, I want to fight for other competitions also."

After winning a handful of major honors at Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain, the centre-half insisted that he could help bring silverware back to the Emirates stadium.

"It was like that at the other clubs I have been at but it was not always easy, there were difficult moments. I am going to try to do my best every single day and try to help everyone to believe in this because I think this club can believe a lot because it has a lot of potential. Football is about the end not the beginning and we are going to have to try to fight to the end."

As the Gunners prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur in the first North-London derby of the season, Luiz will be eager to put his bounce back from his horror show against Liverpool and help his club to a morale boosting victory against their local rivalas.