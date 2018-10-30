×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arsenal News: Club on alert for Barcelona star, midfielder to miss next four games, and more – October 30, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
1.08K   //    30 Oct 2018, 22:37 IST

Arsenal still in race for Dembele?
Arsenal still in race for Dembele?

All the latest Arsenal news in one place!

#1 Arsenal on alert for Ousmane Dembele

French international Ousmane Dembele is reported to have fallen out of favour at Camp Nou. According to a report in Daily Mail Online, Barcelona are ready to offload the wide forward in the January transfer window.

Three Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea – are reported to be interested in getting Dembele's signature. The Gunners were linked with the Frenchman in the business end of this year's summer transfer window as well.

#2 Mohamed Elneny out for two weeks

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out for at least two weeks due to a thigh problem. The midfielder was expected to start against Blackpool in the Gunners' League Cup fixture on Thursday (October 31) but will now be unavailable for selection.

He will also miss the games against Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon, and Wolves. Right-back Hector Bellerin will also be unavailable for the Blackpool tie.

An update on the official Arsenal website said –

Mo Elneny: Right thigh. Expected to return to full training in two weeks.
Hector Bellerin: Right thigh. Misses Blackpool (h), being assessed ahead of Liverpool (h) on Saturday, November 3.

#3 Raul Sanllehi assures no more player-contracts to run to the final year

Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal's Director of Football, said in an interview with the Telegraph that he will no longer allow the player contracts to run down to the last year.

Forwards Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck are currently in the final term of their contract, and the Gunners risk losing them for free at the end of the season, quite akin to the Alexis Sanchez situation.

“In general, I do believe that a player’s contract should never go to the last year, as a policy,” said Sanllehi. “But I don’t think I am inventing the wheel. Anybody could agree on that. Normally, the contracts of the players are for five years. You need to have a clear idea of what you want to do with that player when he is in the third year, at the latest.”

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Barcelona Football Mohamed Elneny Ousmane Dembele Ernesto Valverde Unai Emery
Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rupin Kale is a cricket, tennis, and football aficionado who believes in the power and purity of sport. Rahul Dravid is her role model, while the Indian Cricket Team, Arsenal and Novak Djokovic enjoy her full-fledged support. She is extremely passionate about sports and has learnt galore about life by just following it through the years.
Four reasons why Ousmane Dembele should move to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona superstar to join the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Unai Emery orders Arsenal to make last-minute...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur eye move for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal put on alert to...
RELATED STORY
Why Arsenal Should Not Take Dembélé Deal Offered by...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal to hold talks with Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
How Barcelona Star Convinced Lucas Torreira to Join Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
Why Ousmane Dembélé Could Actually Come to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us