Arsenal News: Club on alert for Barcelona star, midfielder to miss next four games, and more – October 30, 2018

Arsenal still in race for Dembele?

#1 Arsenal on alert for Ousmane Dembele

French international Ousmane Dembele is reported to have fallen out of favour at Camp Nou. According to a report in Daily Mail Online, Barcelona are ready to offload the wide forward in the January transfer window.

Three Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea – are reported to be interested in getting Dembele's signature. The Gunners were linked with the Frenchman in the business end of this year's summer transfer window as well.

#2 Mohamed Elneny out for two weeks

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out for at least two weeks due to a thigh problem. The midfielder was expected to start against Blackpool in the Gunners' League Cup fixture on Thursday (October 31) but will now be unavailable for selection.

He will also miss the games against Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon, and Wolves. Right-back Hector Bellerin will also be unavailable for the Blackpool tie.

An update on the official Arsenal website said –

Mo Elneny: Right thigh. Expected to return to full training in two weeks.

Hector Bellerin: Right thigh. Misses Blackpool (h), being assessed ahead of Liverpool (h) on Saturday, November 3.

#3 Raul Sanllehi assures no more player-contracts to run to the final year

Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal's Director of Football, said in an interview with the Telegraph that he will no longer allow the player contracts to run down to the last year.

Forwards Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck are currently in the final term of their contract, and the Gunners risk losing them for free at the end of the season, quite akin to the Alexis Sanchez situation.

“In general, I do believe that a player’s contract should never go to the last year, as a policy,” said Sanllehi. “But I don’t think I am inventing the wheel. Anybody could agree on that. Normally, the contracts of the players are for five years. You need to have a clear idea of what you want to do with that player when he is in the third year, at the latest.”