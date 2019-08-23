Arsenal News: Hector Bellerin lavishes praise on Dani Ceballos ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Dani Ceballos has earned the praise of Arsenal teammate Hector Bellerin after his impressive performance against Burnley last weekend. The right back boldly claimed that the midfielder is one of the best players he has seen.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal completed a handful of signings in the summer transfer window, with one of them being Ceballos, who joined on loan from Real Madrid. The 23-year-old won the Man of the Match award after helping the Gunners secure a 2-1 victory over Burnley.

This weekend, Arsenal will travel to face Liverpool at Anfield. It will be a clash between the top two teams in the current Premier League table, and Ceballos is expected to play a huge role in the game.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with the club, Bellerin expressed his thoughts on Ceballos. The 24-year-old said:

"I think Dani's one of the best players I've seen in my career."

"I've played with him since we were like 18 or 19 years old. We've played in the under-21s, we get on really well off the pitch."

Bellerin also added that his fellow compatriot will be a great addition to the Premier League:

"He's a great player, I think he's going to be a great addition to the team and the Premier League is going to be very different to any other league, but he's shown in training that he's ready for it."

"He's up for it and he's a player who will go through thick and thin to do the best for his team. He's got a great heart and he plays for everyone around him. I think he's a great addition."

What's next?

Currently, Bellerin is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered last season. The defender is expected to return to training in October.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be facing Liverpool tomorrow before hosting North London rivals Tottenham, at the Emirates Stadium.