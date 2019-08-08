Arsenal News: Hector Bellerin only 'a few weeks away' from returning to training after ACL injury

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 54 // 08 Aug 2019, 18:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hector Bellerin, who has been injured since January, has revealed that he will be returning to the Arsenal training ground sooner than expected.

What's the story?

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has given a positive update on his recovery from an injury he suffered at the start of the year, revealing that he will return to the Gunners training ground sooner than initially expected.

In case you didn't know...

Bellerin was originally ruled out of action for nine months after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a Premier League clash against Chelsea on January 19.

The Spain international has since undergone successful surgery and has been under extensive rehabilitation for months.

Arsenal have been suffering a defensive crisis in the last couple of years and Bellerin's injury came as a huge blow to the team, who have been struggling to find a decent replacement for the Spaniard's position.

The departure of former Gunners captain, Laurent Koscielny, has further aggravated the situation but the club is reportedly set to sign David Luiz as a replacement.

The North London outfit has also acquired the services of centre-back William Saliba but he has been sent for a season-long loan to St Etienne. In addition, Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is believed to be making his way to the Emirates before the transfer window closes.

The heart of the matter

In great news for Arsenal fans, Bellerin has informed BBC Radio Five Live Sport's Arsenal podcast that he is only "a few weeks away" from joining his teammates in senior training.

The 24-year-old hopes to play a competitive game for the Gunners within two months.

Hector Bellerin tells @5liveSport #AFC podcast (@bbcsport_david & @NickBrightDJ) that he is a “few weeks” away from rejoining first-team training. Hoping to play competitively within two months. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 8, 2019

What's next?

Arsenal will kick off their new campaign with a game against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.