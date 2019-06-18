×
Arsenal News: Hector Bellerin set to miss the start of the new season with knee injury

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
230   //    18 Jun 2019, 17:31 IST

Arsenal FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

What's the story?

In a massive blow to Arsenal's already-critical defence, Gunners defender Hector Bellerin will miss the start of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign as he continues his rehabilitation from surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate (ACL) ligament injury.

In case you didn't know

Bellerin's campaign came to an abrupt end in January when he was stretchered off owing to a knee injury during Arsenal's 2-0 win over London rivals Chelsea.

The Spaniard underwent 'successful' surgery and was initially ruled out for six to nine months, but the club’s Head of Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance, Des Ryan, claimed that the defender had been making enough progress to return sooner.

A club statement initially read,

"The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months and therefore rules Hector out of action for the remainder of this season."

The heart of the matter

All hopes of an early return for Bellerin have been quashed, as The Evening Standard reports that the right-back will miss a significant chunk of the new season as he tries to recover from the surgery.

The Spain international was expected to make a return in time for the pre-season, right before Arsenal take on Newcastle United in their opening Premier League game.

However, it appears Bellerin will take longer to recover, adding to the defensive woes within the Gunners squad at the moment.

Unai Emery allowed full-back Stephan Lichsteiner to leave the Emirates, leaving only Ainsley Maitland-Niles and academy product Jordi Osei-Tutu as the possible options in the position. There were reports of Arsenal's interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier, but the move is unlikely to take place considering the budgetary limitations the club has this summer.

What's next?

Arsenal are scheduled to kick off their club friendlies on July 6, when they face Boreham Wood.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Hector Bellerin Unai Emery
