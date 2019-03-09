Arsenal news: It’ll be a big mistake from the Gunners to let him go, says a former United ace on Ramsey's departure

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.62K // 09 Mar 2019, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal letting Ramsey leave would be a mistake they'll regret, according to Darren Fletcher

What's the story?

The Gunners are making a big mistake in letting Aaron Ramsey leave for free, this summer, according to the former Manchester United star, Darren Fletcher. Ramsey is set to join Italian outfit, Juventus, at the end of the season after failing to extend his contract with the Londoners.

In case you didn't know..

Coming through the ranks of Cardiff City, the Welshman signed for the Gunners in 2008. Following a couple of loan-spells at Cardiff and Nottingham Forest, the three-time FA Cup winner became an integral figure in the Gunners line-up.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season and the playmaker failing to pen a new deal with Unai Emery's side, Juventus have made the most of the situation at the Emirates and have signed the Welshman, who'd be joining them at the end of the season.

Aaron Ramsey is set to become the highest-paid British footballer at Juventus who've signed him on a four-year deal.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Friday’s Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, the former Manchester United ace said:

“A couple of years ago I thought he was the best midfielder in the Premier League, he’s had a couple of injuries since then and he’s been trying to get his form back."

Advertisement

“But even so, I saw one of the goals the other night and his recovery run was incredible. He’s meant to be a number ten or a ‘luxury midfielder’, but he was running past other midfielders and sprinting all the way back trying to recover from the team. That’s a guy who is not going to be there next season!"

“I think it’ll be a big mistake from Arsenal to let him go."

“When you’re willing to let a player go for nothing and a team like Juventus come in and take him, you’ve got to start scratching your head and think something might not be quite right there."

What's next?

Following a shocking 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rennes in the Europa League, Unai Emery's side will turn their attention to the Premier League, where they'll be hosting the fourth-placed Manchester United.

Advertisement