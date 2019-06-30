×
Arsenal news: It would be 'madness' to sell Aubameyang to rivals Manchester United, says Gunners legend

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
30 Jun 2019, 12:15 IST

Valencia v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg
Valencia v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has warned his former club that it would be 'madness' to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Manchester United, citing Robin van Persie's controversial move in 2012 as an example of how it could backfire.

In case you didn't know...

Aubameyang has been linked with a shock transfer to Old Trafford in recent weeks and is believed to be targeted as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Gabon international is also apparently said to be open to the move, with United reportedly planning a £70 million offer for his services.

The 30-year-old struck an electric partnership with Alexandre Lacazette last season, a combination that incredibly benefited the former Borussia Dortmund star. Aubameyang finished the domestic campaign with the Premier League Golden Boot after netting 22 league goals for the Gunners.

It may be recalled that former Arsenal front man Robin van Persie faced the wrath of the Gunners faithful by making a switch to United in 2012, before helping the Red Devils to the Premier League title.

The heart of the matter

Parlour is fairly confident that a sale would be avoided but has admitted that players possess a lot more power in the current era. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said, "It would be madness to let him go, but players have got all the power these days."

"Aubameyang and [Alexandre] Lacazette have been absolutely brilliant this season. It looks like they’ve got a really good relationship up front, you can see how they celebrate goals. I’d be amazed by that [if he signed for United], I really would. That would shock me."

"That wouldn’t be good from an Arsenal supporters’ point of view – we all remember when Robin van Persie left to United and they ended up winning the league the following season…"

"When I go to pre-season, I’m really hoping Aubameyang is on that plane. Goalscorers are so important. Good ones are hard to find and he’s really proven he is a top-class goalscorer. You want to be adding to your squad, not trying to get rid of a few players!"

What's next?

Aubameyang's contract at the Emirates runs up to the summer of 2021, and it seems unlikely that he would make an exit after the successful individual season he enjoyed at North London.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Robin van Persie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Fetching more content...
