Manchester United to bid £70million for Aubameyang, Liverpool will have to make a massive offer to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and more Premier League transfer news: June 19, 2019

Manchester United to make Aubameyang bid

Manchester United are planning to make a shock bid for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their team and with Romelu Lukaku being linked with a move to the Serie A, they might need to sign a forward.

And according to Andy Goldstein, he has an informant at the Old Trafford whose stories have a 75% success ratio. The informant was the one who revealed to him about United’s interest in Anthony Martial a few years back and now, the source claims that the Old Trafford outfit are interested in bringing Arsenal star Aubameyang to the club as he a “finished article.”

“I’ve got someone on the inside, who every so often would tell me transfer gossip,” Goldstein said. “I would say he’s got a quite high hit ratio… 75 to 25 per cent.

“He told me about Anthony Martial, which I tweeted two days before Man United even made their approach.

“He has told me United are interested in Aubameyang. He’s got two years left on his deal, is 30-years-old… he’s the finished article.”

Goldstein brought up the example of Robin Van Persie, who was signed by United when he was almost 29 years of age, as a means to suggest United’s history of signing seasoned campaigners but did mention that the Red Devils’ first offer of £70 million is “crazy” for a striker in his 30s.

“United did something similar with [Robin] van Persie, and Romelu Lukaku is not doing it for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I think it’s crazy money for a 30-year-old… £70million first offer.”

