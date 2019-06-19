×
Manchester United to bid £70million for Aubameyang, Liverpool will have to make a massive offer to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and more Premier League transfer news: June 19, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.61K   //    19 Jun 2019, 21:01 IST

Dembele and Messi in FC Barcelona Training Session
Dembele and Messi in FC Barcelona Training Session

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Manchester United to make Aubameyang bid

Manchester United are planning to make a shock bid for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their team and with Romelu Lukaku being linked with a move to the Serie A, they might need to sign a forward.

And according to Andy Goldstein, he has an informant at the Old Trafford whose stories have a 75% success ratio. The informant was the one who revealed to him about United’s interest in Anthony Martial a few years back and now, the source claims that the Old Trafford outfit are interested in bringing Arsenal star Aubameyang to the club as he a “finished article.”

“I’ve got someone on the inside, who every so often would tell me transfer gossip,” Goldstein said. “I would say he’s got a quite high hit ratio… 75 to 25 per cent.
“He told me about Anthony Martial, which I tweeted two days before Man United even made their approach.
“He has told me United are interested in Aubameyang. He’s got two years left on his deal, is 30-years-old… he’s the finished article.”

Goldstein brought up the example of Robin Van Persie, who was signed by United when he was almost 29 years of age, as a means to suggest United’s history of signing seasoned campaigners but did mention that the Red Devils’ first offer of £70 million is “crazy” for a striker in his 30s. 

“United did something similar with [Robin] van Persie, and Romelu Lukaku is not doing it for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
“I think it’s crazy money for a 30-year-old… £70million first offer.”
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ousmane Dembele EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
