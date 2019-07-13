Arsenal News: Jack Wilshere suggests the name of Gunners' next captain following Koscielny's poor behaviour

Laurent Koscielny - Arsenal FC

What's the story?

Arsenal are likely to change their club captain, as the Gunners' current captain Laurent Koscielny showed his undisciplined nature and refused to join the club in the pre-season tour.

Now, according to the club's former player Jack Wilshere, the time has come for Arsenal to choose their new captain. Wilshere wants to see one of the club's most experienced campaigner, Rob Holding as Arsenal's next captain.

In case you didn't know...

Laurent Koscielny was given the prestigious captain armband following the retirement of Per Mertesacker at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Koscielny has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium since the end of another trophyless campaign and is looking to make his return to the French League.

A few days ago, Koscielny refused to travel with the Arsenal squad. As a result, Arsenal have not only officially shown their disappointment but also are reportedly set to open disciplinary proceedings against the 33-year-old Frenchman.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Football.London, Wilshire expressed his views on this matter. He said:

“Arsenal will have Rob Holding coming back and Hector [Bellerin]. They did their cruciates – and sometimes when you do your cruciate you actually come back stronger – because you have to work on your strength and quads which actually strengthen you more.

“Rob Holding was playing so well before he got injured and will be a great addition to their defence once he’s fit again. I really think he could be a potential Arsenal captain of the future.”

Rob Holding joined Arsenal from Bolton for £2 million in 2016. Since joining the Gunners, injuries have played a big part in disturbing his footballing career.

Last season, the 23-year-old centre-back made only 16 appearances for the Londoners. However, after receiving this kind of behaviour from Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding has undoubtedly become one of the favourites to get the armband from Unai Emery.

What's next?

Unai Emery is in the search for Arsenal's next captain. Meanwhile, Arsenal's first pre-season match against Colorado is scheduled for 16th July at DSG Park.