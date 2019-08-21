Arsenal News: Josh Kroenke says Europa League disappointment changed the club's transfer plans

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 69 // 21 Aug 2019, 01:39 IST

Josh Kroenke has revealed that the club's transfer plans changed after Europa League disappointment

Josh Kroenke, Arsenal's vice-chairman and son of principle owner Stan Kroenke, sat down with David Ornstein of BBC Sport and spoke in detail about the club's viewpoint with regard to transfers this summer.

Arsenal put their 4-1 hammering at the hands of Chelsea in the Europa League final behind them by going on a spending spree this summer, giving their supporters something to cheer about.

As revealed by Josh Kroenke, the final in Baku in many ways was a turning point for the club as their outlook with regard to the transfer market had changed since their defeat to Chelsea.

"Unfortunately those last 45 minutes in Baku were not our best. In the moment, there was a lot of frustration - but there was a collective resolve to not have this feeling again anytime soon. We had some great meetings and set out to try to better ourselves this summer and I think we’ve come back to a new season as a stronger club."

Although the club's plans for the summer weren't entirely changed by 45 minutes of football in Baku, the club changed their approach as they prepared to be more aggressive when it comes to player recruitment.

"I think that we were always going to be aggressive in trying to improve however we can. As the second half unfolded of the match, understanding the position that we were in and some of the targets as we headed into the summer from a transfer standpoint, we had to rethink some of our strategy based on that last 45 minutes."

Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League was seen as a stumbling block in terms of attracting top players but the club worked aggressively behind the scenes to sort out their present and the future.

"We knew we wouldn’t have Champions League football and certain clubs who attract those type of talents. We had to rethink just a few of our things, but my main message was ‘Let’s head into the summer, let’s be aggressive and let’s find out what’s possible’."

After an impressive transfer window, the vice-chairman signaled the club's intention to carry on strengthening in the forthcoming window, as Arsenal look to compete on all fronts and look to bring silverware back to the Emirates.