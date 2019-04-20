Arsenal news: Key midfielder could miss Crystal Palace clash

S.S.C. Napoli v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is an injury concern for the Gunners' upcoming clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday. Xhaka picked up a knock to his hip during the game against Napoli and is now expected to miss the encounter against the Eagles.

In case you didn't know...

Xhaka only just returned to the starting eleven in Arsenal's Premier League match against Watford after missing three consecutive games due to a groin injury. In the second match since his return, he only completed 61 minutes of action before he was replaced by Mohamed Elneny.

The heart of the matter

In the same match, Aaron Ramsey departed in the first half after picking up a hamstring injury. It is unknown when the Welsh midfielder will return and if he has played his last match as a Gunner.

Coming to Xhaka, the Swiss midfielder's performances have improved massively ever since the arrival of Unai Emery. Not only has he become more composed on the ball, but the 26-year-old has also learnt how to defend better and complement his partners in midfield.

Now, with injuries to both Ramsey and Xhaka, Emery will have a tough decision to make regarding who to play in the midfield. Xhaka and new signing, Lucas Torreira, have worked extremely well together in the midfield this season and fans enjoy watching them play together.

The Gunners cannot afford to slip-up in what is an extremely important home game. Failure to secure all three points will significantly impact their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

What's next?

Emery will be hoping that Xhaka recovers in time for the match or else Arsenal would be without two experienced midfielders against Roy Hodgson's side.

Should Xhaka fail to recover in time, Arsenal will have to rely on Elneny and Matteo Guendouzi.

The Gunners have not lost at home since the turn of the year and they will fancy their chances against Palace tomorrow.