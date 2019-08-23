Arsenal News: Mesut Ozil advises starlets Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson to remain focused and believe

Reiss Nelson (L) and Joe Willock (R)

What's the story?

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has urged club youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock to remain focused, believe in themselves and most importantly, enjoy their time in the middle. According to the German, it's essential to stick to your strengths and not listen to anyone's comments.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal are on a winning run at the moment, having secured back-to-back victories in the Premier League. They are presently second on the table, only behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Unai Emery shored up his squad's deficiencies with a host of summer signings, but the likes of Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have started both of the Gunners' PL matches. They have shown immense potential and been influential in the wins over Newcastle and Burnley.

Meanwhile, the experienced Ozil is yet to feature in the league, owing to security reasons and illness.

The heart of the matter

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at Schalke, and he knows well how to rise to the occasion. Speaking to Arsenal.com, he explained:

"The most important thing is to believe in yourself. Of course you have some days when it doesn't go so well, but you have to believe in yourself, keep working and the most important thing is to have fun."

He continued:

"If you don't have fun, if you are losing and you make mistakes you will be disappointed. But don't listen to anyone, you know how good you are, believe in yourself and have fun."

Revealing what he felt like in his early professional days, Ozil concluded:

"I was nervous [when I entered the first-team dressing room at Schalke], but also excited because it was the first time I spent time with the players."

"I was very, very quiet. I didn't speak a lot in the dressing room, I was just looking to the left and the right and couldn't believe I was here now playing with them. It was a great moment for me."

What's next?

Arsenal travel to Anfield to square off against table-toppers Liverpool on Saturday, in what is as always, expected to be an absolute goal-fest.