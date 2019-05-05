Arsenal news: Mesut Ozil believes Gunners' top-four fate lies in Chelsea's hands

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil believes that London rivals Chelsea hold the key to his side's chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

In case you didn't know...

The Gunners are currently locked in a battle to finish in the top four spots which would ensure a return to Europe's elite competition next season.

The North London outfit are placed fifth on the league table and are two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Both sides have two games left to play this season and a slip on Chelsea's part could help the Gunners secure Champions League qualification.

However, if Chelsea win both of their remaining games against Watford and Leicester City, Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish will take a massive blow even if they win their games against Brighton and Burnley.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to DAZN DACH (via Goal), Ozil acknowledged the fact that his side are dependant on their London rivals. He is also of the opinion that Arsenal cannot prove themselves if they are not playing against the best in Europe.

The German playmaker said, "We need to hope Chelsea drop points and we win our game, which is at home. If that happens we’ll be back in the top four and we’ll give our all to make sure we end up there."

"We want to measure ourselves against the best and the Champions League gives you a chance to do that. We want to prove ourselves but we need to qualify first. It’s very important not just for me, but for the whole club to do that."

“We can’t explain what’s happened.”



Mesut Ozil on Arsenal’s Premier League collapse, needing to stick together, hoping Chelsea drop points and why the Champions League is so important 👇https://t.co/GwVZg93Mo6 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 5, 2019

The former Real Madrid star also opened up about Arsenal's recent run of form, during which they've endured three successive Premier League defeats saying, "We can’t really explain what’s happened. We’ve done all we can to get into the Champions League places but in the last three games it hasn’t worked out for us."

"We’ve lost three in a row, that can happen in football. What’s most important is we stick together, we are positive and we believe in ourselves. We’re a good team, we have got some really good individuals as well and we want to show that against Brighton."

"If we play the way the coach wants us to I’m sure we can get the six points from the two games."

What's next?

The Gunners are scheduled to face Brighton in the Premier League later tonight and will be looking to secure all three points.