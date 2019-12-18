Arsenal News: Mikel Arteta parts ways with Manchester City for Gunners job

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 Dec 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE

Mikel Arteta

According to reputed Italian journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta has left Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to take up the vacant manager role at the Emirates.

The Spaniard will succeed his compatriot Unai Emery at the helm of Arsenal and will look to steady the ship to hopefully guide Arsenal to a Champions League spot on the Premier League table.

Emery's stint in North London ended badly for both the club and the manager as the Gunners are languishing in 10th place, having collected just 22 points in their first 17 games. Former Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg was appointed on an interim basis and hasn't been able to help the club's fortunes, having most recently been blown away at home incidentally by Guardiola's and Arteta's Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see how Arteta will look to rebuild the club. Apart from Guardiola's glowing recommendation of the former Everton midfielder, not much else has been seen regarding Arteta's managerial prowess.

Mikel Arteta is set to become new Arsenal manager.



Today Man City has accepted - Pep Guardiola wanted him to stay but it’s a great opportunity for Arteta. Here we go! 🔴 @DiMarzio #AFC #ManCity #Arsenal https://t.co/rxG4Kgbydm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2019

This is especially the case considering the failure of an experienced Unai Emery, who led them to a Europa League final, only to lose to Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

Arsenal are yet to launch an official statement on the reported homecoming for Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.