Arsenal News: No Champions League release clause in my contract, says Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has denied the presence of a clause in his contract which allows him to exit the Gunners if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, Sky Sports reports. There were reports speculating the presence of such a clause in his Arsenal contract, however, the Frenchman has brushed aside those claims. Instead, Lacazette has revealed that he does not think of leaving the Emirates unless the club no longer wants him to stay.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners in the summer of 2017 from Lyon and has scored 44 goals from 112 appearances for the Premier League side so far. Lacazette has been in fine form of late, scoring in two of the last three games for the Gunners, although he endured a two-month goalless spell prior to that. The Frenchman has revealed that the support of his teammates and Mikel Arteta helped him get through that barren run. Lacazette has proved to be quite an important figure in the Arsenal squad, which is why reports of his Champions League exit clause had fans worried. However, it now appears that the Frenchman is fully committed to the Gunners at the moment.

Lacazette feels no added pressure due to his transfer fee

Lacazette revealed that he did not have any knowledge of the clause and insisted that he would stay on at the Emirates as long as the club was happy with him.

I didn't know about this [agreement]. I have a contract with the club, so there is no point for me to leave if everyone is happy with me at the club.

The Frenchman also reiterated his desire to contribute as a part of the team but stated that there’s no added pressure on him when he’s not scoring, due to his transfer fee.

I am a striker but I am not only here to score goals. I'm also here to defend and help build the game. For me it is not the best when I am not scoring. There is a pressure but it's not just about me. I want to help the team and score but it is not the pressure from my transfer [fee].

Lacazette went on to confirm that his first priority is to ensure that his teammates, coach, and manager were happy with his performance.

A lot of people can talk. There is always something to say but I don't think about this. If my manager, my coach and my team-mates are happy with me then this is the most important thing.

