Arsenal News Roundup: Cesc Fabregas picks one Gunners player he wished to play with, former striker reveals role in Thomas Partey transfer, and more — 16th November 2020

Arsenal have gotten off to a fairly rocky start to the Premier League campaign, with four wins and four losses in their opening eight games of the campaign. Mikel Arteta helped guide Arsenal to two honours in less than a year at the helm of the Emirates, but they've been less than impressive so far in the English top-flight this year.

The Gunners' lack of creativity has been a major talking point and this issue, combined with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor form, has made life difficult for Arteta and the Gunners until this point as they sit in 11th place. The Spaniard will hope that he can turn his side's fortunes around soon and elevate Arsenal's status on the league table. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Arsenal news.

Cesc Fabregas picks one player he would have wanted to play with

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas named Gabriel Martinelli as the one player from the current Arsenal set up that he would have liked to play with. The Spaniard, now at AS Monaco, hosted a Q&A session on his official Twitter account, during which he was asked;

"#askcesc who is one player in the current Arsenal squad you wish you could play with now and why?"

Fabregas simply replied saying "Martinelli" to the fan's question.

The midfielder became the second football figure to appreciate the Brazilian forward in the last few days after Rio Ferdinand, who heaped praise on the teenager. The Manchester United legend said;

"To be 18-years-old, doing what he's [Martinelli] doing; the goal against Chelsea alone, he runs from the edge of his box - a set-piece against his team - he takes it to the other end. Normally, your legs are gone by then, you've got no energy and no juice in your legs, but he has the composure to slot it. Great player, but the awareness of the way he plays, the way he moves on the pitch, the intelligence to receive the ball, the positions he takes up."

Martinelli has been injured since June and is set to return to the first-team in the coming weeks.

Emmanuel Adebayor reveals he told Thomas Partey to pick Arsenal

Arsenal's new signing Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor claims that he told Thomas Partey to choose Arsenal over their Premier League rivals in the summer. The ex-Atletico Madrid man was in high demand in the summer with the likes of the Gunners, Chelsea, and Manchester United interested in his services. However, he ultimately moved to the Emirates after Arsenal activated his €50m release clause.

Speaking on his role in Partey picking Arsenal, Adebayor remarked;

"He [Thomas Partey] told me that some clubs in England, namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others have shown interest in him and he needs advice. I advised him to go to Arsenal because I have had the opportunity to play there and I think it will be good for his development."

5 - Since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, no midfielder has scored more open play goals from outside the box in LaLiga than Thomas Partey (5). Gunner. pic.twitter.com/wU32S3EQIF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2020

The former Gunners and Manchester City striker continued,

"Arsenal is more than a club, it is a family. And I’m impressed with his performances so far in the Premier League."

Partey has gotten off to a superb start to life at the Emirates and has, so far, had a significant impact on Mikel Arteta's side.

