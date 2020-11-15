Arsenal told Jack Grealish 'could be the future' of the club by Gilberto Silva

Arsenal have been tipped to beat their Premier League rivals to the signature of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish by Gilberto Silva.

The Englishman has been in fine touch this year, and is arguably one of the most in-form players in the Premier League. He's already racked up four goals and five assists in his first seven outings for Dean Smith's men, and has put up a few superb displays for England as well.

Grealish has been linked with a move away from Villa Park for some time now, and could potentially still look for a transfer to one of the Premier League's giants. The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur did come close to sealing his services in the past, and now, a former Arsenal great feels that he could be a key signing for the Gunners.

Ex-Arsenal star Silva tips Grealish for Arsenal move

Speaking on the Villa star, Gilberto Silva expressed;

"[Jack] Grealish, amazing. It seems like he could be a player that Arsenal missed. With his ability, he was one of the guys in the middle who can play beautiful football. He controls the ball, assists and can score goals. He is slightly different from Dennis Bergkamp, but he could be somebody for the future at Arsenal."

Current Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has also heaped heavy praise on his compatriot, saying that Grealish is a 'top player'.

9 - Jack Grealish has been directly involved in nine goals in the Premier League season (four goals and five assists) – only Spurs pair Harry Kane (15) and Son Heung-min (10) have had a hand in more. Productivity. pic.twitter.com/VRh8aovJGE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

The Arsenal prodigy said on the Villa skipper;

"He [Jack Grealish] is a top player. When I came here [on England duty] before in my first camp he was probably the player who impressed me the most in training. Before we [Arsenal] played against Villa we did analyse him and we picked him out as one of their main threats and he showed it in the game. He was amazing from start to finish."

Arsenal's lack of creativity has been a major talking point in the ongoing campaign. While their new midfield signing Thomas Partey has gotten off to an impressive start to life at the Emirates, he is not the answer to Arsenal's lack of creativity, which has been evident this year.

5 – Last night, Jack Grealish became the first player in Premier League history to have a hand in five goals in a single game versus Liverpool (two goals, three assists). Mesmeric. pic.twitter.com/tB1QpTte2f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2020

Mikel Arteta's side have scored just nine goals in their eight Premier League fixtures so far, which is less than any of the top ten sides on the table bar Wolves, who sit two spots above them.

After their failure to sign Houssem Aouar to address this issue last summer, they could potentially purchase Grealish should he want a move away from Villa Park.

