Reports: Real Madrid on red alert as Manchester United willing to part ways with Paul Pogba this summer

Manchester United are reportedly willing to part ways with Paul Pogba for a cut-price fee of €60m, as per reports. The Frenchman has been long admired by other European clubs such as Real Madrid and Juventus, with the former being particularly keen on signing him.

Pogba has had a shaky start to the campaign and has been in and out of the Manchester United starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He's recorded just five starts and come off the bench on six occasions this year.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, there is a belief that Manchester United could cash in on their star asset, with Real Madrid keen on his services.

Pogba has 'convinced' Manchester United to sell him to Real Madrid for €60m

Manchester United star Paul Pogba

The 27-year-old's super-agent, Mino Raiola, has revealed that Pogba has convinced Manchester United to lower their asking price for him to complete a move to Spain. It was reported previously that the Red Devils were holding out for a fee of €120m for the World Cup winner, which priced Real Madrid out of a potential move due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

However, speaking on his agent's desire to move to Los Blancos, Raiola remarked;

"[Paul] Pogba wants to play for Zinedine Zidane and has managed to persuade Manchester United to lower their asking price to 60 million euros."

Advertisement

Pogba himself has been outspoken on his wish to reunite with his compatriot and idol, Zinedine Zidane, at Real Madrid in the past. Speaking on the transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Juventus man expressed;

"All players dream of playing for Real Madrid. Is [Zinedine] Zidane interested? Many things have been said about it and I won't deny that it would be a dream for me to play there [Real Madrid] one day."

Pogba has also come under immense criticism at Manchetser United in recent times for his lacklustre displays.

The Frenchman has blown hot and cold this year, and has already carelessly conceded two penalties in the Premier League, one of which directly influenced the result of the game.

3 - Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half spot-kick at Old Trafford ultimately proved to be the decider against Manchester United.

With his contract ending soon, there could be a realistic possibility of Manchester United selling him as opposed to allowing him to walk away for free. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid could get him for this reported bargain price of €60m.

Also read: Alex Telles returns to training, Victor Lindelof status, and more