Arsenal News Roundup: Defender given permission to undergo medical, Gunners eye Leipzig ace, and more - 30th December 2020

Arsenal have now picked up six points from six in the Premier League to stave off relegation fears and finish 2020 on a high. Here’s the latest news featuring Arsenal from 30th December 2020:

Arsenal looking to sign Leipzig midfielder

Arsenal are expected to bolster their squad in the January transfer window, particularly the creative department.

The Gunners have picked up back to back wins to take some pressure off Mikel Arteta’s shoulders, but they have been pretty blunt in attack this season.

Part of the problem is the absence of creative midfielders, and the Gunners are looking to sign Marcel Sabitzer to add more flair to their midfield.

As per Julien Laurens, speaking on ESPN’s ‘The Gab & Juls Show’ (h/t Metro), Arsenal are ‘very keen’ on the Austrian international who has done well for the East German side in the last couple of seasons.

According to @LaurensJulien , Arsenal might be interested in Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer. This guy is a baller and i would take him any day at Arsenal. — Saliba🔴. (@SalibaEra_) December 30, 2020

Omar Rekik to undergo Arsenal medical

The Gunners can sign the Hertha Berlin defender for a fee of £600,000 as per Bild, and he has been granted the permission to undergo his medical ahead of a move next month.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has handed the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, and Pablo Mari playing time at the back, but the move for Rekik has come after he impressed the Gunners academy manager Per Mertesacker.

Still only 19, Rekik is yet to make an appearance for the senior Hertha side. He is the younger brother of Karim Rekik, who plays for Sevilla in La Liga.

Hertha Berlin would allow Omar Rekik to leave for €600,000 & has been granted permission to undergo a medical in the event of a transfer - Arsenal & Sevilla interested. (Bild) https://t.co/9KIS6umclW — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) December 30, 2020

Darren Bent slams Aubameyang’s performance against Brighton

Pierre-Emerick drew a blank against Brighton on Tuesday but Arsenal didn’t need his goals as they managed a narrow 1-0 win.

Aubameyang, nevertheless, has drawn some flak from former Tottenham striker Darren Bent, who feels the Gabon star should not have been started.

“I didn’t like the fact they put him straight back in there. I’d have made him wait on the bench,” Bent said,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“He’s been terrible this season. The team played so well against Chelsea and to disrupt that, it wasn’t the right decision. Obviously they won, but I wouldn’t have started him I’d have kept him on the bench,” he added.