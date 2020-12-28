Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners eye a move for Barcelona ace, latest on Houssem Aouar, and more - 28th December 2020

Arsenal will look to make it two wins in as many Premier League games when they face Brighton on Tuesday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 28 December 2020:

Houssem Aouar’s valuation is too high for the Gunners

The Frenchman was linked heavily with a move to Arsenal last summer, but a deal fell through and Arsenal decided to sign Thomas Partey instead.

Although the Gunners were still keeping a close eye on Aouar, recent reports suggest they will not return for the midfielder as they deem him too expensive.

Aouar is expected to cost at least £40 million upfront as per Metro, so Arsenal will look elsewhere in order to add more creativity to their team when the January transfer window opens.

Arsenal eye a move for Riqui Puig

Puig put in some impressive displays for Barcelona last season, but has struggled for playing time under current Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman.

As per The Athletic, Puig is expected to be available on loan until the rest of the season when the January transfer window opens, and Arsenal are said to be interested.

Arsenal could do with someone of Puig’s calibre as the young midfielder would provide more creativity from the midfield. Still only 21, he has shown incredible promise, and a loan spell away from Barcelona would suit his development.

Puig has managed to make just one substitute appearance in La Liga for Barcelona, and three more in the Champions League this season.

Selling Bellerin would be good business, says former striker

Hector Bellerin isn’t exactly the most admired player at the Emirates right now, and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell feels selling the Spanish full-back would be a good bit of business.

Bellerin has been criticised for his lack of output in the final third, as well as his inability to defend as Arsenal have struggled for rhythm this season.

The full-back has also erred while taking throw-ins, and has become a bit of a laughing stock on social media considering the number of times it has happened.

Campbell feels Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a lot more solid, and the club would be better off without Bellerin:

“Bellerin, by his own admission, has not been ripping trees up. He was getting exposed at times. Maitland-Niles really shored up the right-hand side when he came in earlier this month. The performances were a lot more solid, especially on that right-hand side,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“There is a question to be asked of Bellerin and a lot of fans are asking it. Will the club sell him?

“There are rumours of Barcelona’s interest. It is his boyhood club, the club he loves and maybe that would be a good bit of business,” he added.