Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners full-back attracting interest from Spain, Ozil's 'secret' talks, and more - 24th December 2020

Arsenal have an important week ahead of them in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta battles to save his job. Let’s look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 24 December 2020:

Mesut Ozil could leave Arsenal for Fenerbahce

As per German website Bild, Ozil’s next destination will be Turkey as the midfielder has held ‘secret’ talks with Ali Koc, the Fenerbahce president. The two reportedly have a verbal agreement in place.

Ozil has been frozen out of the team, and it’s unlikely he will feature against for the Gunners unless there is a managerial change at the club.

A move is likely to happen in the summer of 2021, so Ozil will have to run down his contract and leave as a free agent next July. The German has Turkish roots and has been linked with a move to Turkey in the past.

It’s a very difficult time for everyone around the club – not just for me. The situation is frustrating for everyone. Of course I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don’t get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again. https://t.co/hEplnf75m3 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Former star calls for Kieran Tierney to be handed the captaincy

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes Kieran Tierney has what to takes to take the armband from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and lead Arsenal.

Arsenal have struggled recently, and Aubameyang has been criticised for his silent approach during games instead than being a vocal leader on the pitch.

Tierney, on the other hand, has been a shining light in an otherwise dull team, and has put in tenacious performances at the back.

Merson feels the former Celtic left-back is someone who gives everything on the pitch, and is a player he would hand the captaincy to:

“I would give it to Tierney as he’d run through a brick wall for you,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“He’s the one player I look at who gives everything, and I’d give him the captaincy. There’s a way of showing how much you care, and the relationship he is building with Bukayo Saka down the left looks decent."

“Arsenal need that all around the pitch, and at the moment they’re in a relegation battle.”

Atletico Madrid eyeing a move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Atletico Madrid are a bit short on options in the right-back position after Kieran Trippier was handed a ban for breaching betting rules. With the January transfer window nearly here, Atleti are looking to bring in Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a loan deal, as per the Daily Mail.

Despite Hector Bellerin’s poor performances, Maitland-Niles has often been overlooked this season, and has made the Arsenal starting lineup just four times in the Premier League.

Atleti have hopes of challenging Real Madrid for the title this season, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to get Maitland-Niles from Arsenal. The Gunners are currently in a relegation scrap and Maitland-Niles could play an important role in the second half of the season.