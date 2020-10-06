Arsenal News Roundup: Ozil enters into public feud with Arsenal over mascot, Thomas Partey bids farewell to Atletico fans, and more - 6th June, 2020

In today's Arsenal news roundup, we have the latest with the Gunners' highest-paid player and outcast Mesut Ozil getting into a public feud with the club over mascot Gunnersaurus and Thomas Partey bidding an emotional farewell to Atletico Madrid fans, and more updates.

Mesut Ozil enters into public feud with Arsenal over mascot Gunnersaurus

Arsenal's highest-paid player Mesut Ozil has entered into a public feud with the club over their mascot Gunnersaurus. The beloved club mascot was made redundant as part of Arsenal's cost-cutting measures to counter the financial setbacks caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The news that the mascot was let go after 27 years of service had seen the Gunners receive immense criticism from fans worldwide. Mesut Ozil, who is yet to feature in an Arsenal matchday squad this season, has declared on social media that he is ready to cover for the mascot's wages for as long as the German stays at the club. Jerry Quy is the man who has played the role of the famous Arsenal mascot for years.

On transfer deadline day, Arsenal fans irked by the club's decision to make their beloved mascot redundant, created a GoFundMe page for Gunnersaurus. Arsenal have since commented on the issue and insisted that the beloved mascot has not become extinct and will return to action when the fans are allowed back into stadiums.

... so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much. ❤️🙏🏼#JusticeForGunnersaurus #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

#afc spokesman response: “Gunnersaurus is not extinct and will return to action when fans are allowed back at matches.” — James Olley (@JamesOlley) October 6, 2020

Thomas Partey bids emotional farewell to Atletico Madrid fans

Arsenal completed the deadline day signing of midfielder Thomas Partey after depositing his €50 million release clause at La Liga head office to prize away the Atletico Madrid star. The Gunners were desperate to add some quality to their midfield and the fans would be delighted by the acquisition of a world-class midfielder.

Partey, who signed a four-year deal with the club, took to Instagram to thank the Atletico Madrid family for their love and support. Partey posted:

Advertisement

"Dear Atletico fans, today I only have words of gratitude for you. For several years now, Atletico Madrid has been my home and this family will always be a part of me.

"I want to thank the club for the trust placed in me from day one, but above all, I want to thank you, this wonderful fanbase that accepted me from the first moment and one that never stops believing in both the good and the bad times. Atletico Madrid is not just a club, it is a family. Thank you."

Arsenal open to loaning William Saliba to Championship side

Arsenal are open to the possibility of loaning defender William Saliba to a Championship side to help ease the defender into English football, according to reports. The Gunners completed the €30 million signing of the defender from Saint Etienne last summer before immediately loaning the defender back to the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, Saliba didn't get enough game time last season, first because of a couple of injuries, and then because of Ligue 1 ending prematurely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Saliba was close to signing for Saint Etienne on a season-long loan but the move failed to materialize due to time constraints. The Gunners are now looking at the possibility of loaning Saliba to a Championship side with the domestic window set to close on the 16th.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had recently insisted that Saliba needs that year of transition to help acclimatize to English football and to aid his development as a player. Arteta said:

"For many reasons, that wasn’t the transition year that he needed because he had a lot of injuries, some personal issues and also with COVID and the French league getting cancelled, he didn’t have that year.

"He needs that year of transition and we are trying to make the right decisions for him to give him the best transitional year to have the player we want in our future."