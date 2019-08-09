Arsenal News: Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil left out for Newcastle clash amid fears over their security

Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil have been omitted from the Arsenal squad owing to security concerns

What's the story?

As reported by BBC Sport, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil have been left out of the squad for Arsenal's Premier League opener against Newcastle United over fears over their security.

The Gunners duo were involved in a carjacking incident by an armed gang last month and it has been reported that there has been another isolated incident, which police are currently investigating.

In case you didn't know...

In late July, the Gunners duo were accompanied by family members as they were attacked by an armed gang and video evidence emerged of the Bosnian attempting to evade the unexpected attack, in an act of self defense.

The carjacking incident made major headlines and although no one was injured in the encounter, the pair were reportedly affected by the events that unfolded.

They were left of out the Arsenal squad to face Lyon in the aftermath of the incident but the pair returned to action as the Gunners faced Barcelona in their final pre-season game of the season.

The heart of the matter

After the initial incident in late July, it has been reported that there has been another isolated incident involving the Premier League stars.

Police are said to be investigating the incidents and while the initial encounter like it could have been a one-off, there have been reports of another attack involving the pair.

Arsenal have officially confirmed that Kolasinac and Ozil have been left out of the squad for their Premier League opener against Newcastle United in the aftermath of the incident and there has been no further comments from the club at this point.

What's next?

In a shocking turn of events, the Arsenal pair have been involved in multiple incidents and have been left out of the squad owing to concerns over their security.

Police are said to be investing the situation and an official statement from the involved could follow imminently.