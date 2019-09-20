Arsenal News: Shkodran Mustafi admits he is open to leaving the Gunners

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has stated that he will not "start a war" with the club over his future and has admitted that he would be 'open' to a departure when the time comes.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafi, who joined the Gunners from Valencia for £35 million in August 2016, looked poised to leave the club over the summer. The north London giants were keen on offloading the centre-back, with manager Unai Emery telling him it would be best for his career to find a challenge somewhere else.

However, a transfer failed to materialise and the German international, who has two years left on his Arsenal contract, remained at the club.

Mustafi made his first appearance of the season during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday, having fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of David Luiz from Chelsea in the summer.

The 27-year-old displayed a strong performance alongside Luiz and helped the north London side to their second clean sheet of the new season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sport Bild, Mustafi has given his thoughts on his future at the club, stating that he would be open to an exit if something does not work out.

He said via The Daily Mail,

"My dad talked to the club. I am a player of Arsenal and have another two years of contract.

"I was never the one who starts a war when something does not work out. If something turns out, I'm open to taking the next step. If not, then I will continue my football.

"The coach told me that he sees me the same way as any player on the team. That's why I played today."

When quizzed on a possible move to Germany, the Arsenal defender replied,

"I do not want to say that this is not an issue. I have a wife and two children and that has to be sanctioned. If at some point a club from Germany has interest and it fits, I'm open for it."

What's next?

Arsenal will return to action in the Premier League when they face Aston Villa on Sunday.