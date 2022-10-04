Arsenal planning to call up 31-year-old defender for Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt: Reports

Arsenal are planning to call up right-back Cedric Soares for their UEFA Europa League clash with FK Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (October 6).

The Gunners host the Norwegian outfit at the Emirates looking for a second victory in the competition from as many games this season.

Mikel Arteta's side opened their European campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich last month. Glimt are currently leading Group A with four points, having played one game more.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven in their first match but overcame Zurich 2-1 in their next outing to get their campaign up and running.

Arsenal, however, are still the favorites to win, given their spectacular form this season. They have received an injury boost as Cedric is available for selection again.

Football.london journalist Kaya Kaynak revealed the news on Twitter, saying:

"Cedric is fully recovered from the injury that saw him miss last week. #AFC planning to call him up for Bodo. Player is determined to get first mins of the season and get back to the levels he managed in the second half of last season."

The Portugal international hasn't made a single appearance for Arsenal so far this season, despite being in the matchday squad for four league games.

His return signals a selection boost for Arteta, who now has two right-backs to choose from. However, Cedric might start on the bench here given his lack of playing time.

Arsenal could make changes keeping Liverpool clash in mind

With a tricky league fixture against Liverpool coming up at the weekend, the Gunners could make wholesale changes to their lineup.

Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko might drop to the bench with Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Albert Sambi Lokonga coming in.

Reiss Nelson is also in contention to make his first appearance of the season.

However, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe are both injured for the Gunners.

A victory would put them at the top of their group with six points and in the driving seat to qualify for the Round of 16.

This will be the first official encounter between Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt.

