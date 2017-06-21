How Arsenal could line up next season

New season, new Arsenal? Maybe. Let's have a look at how Arsenal could line up next season.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 13:08 IST

Will Arsenal show their class next season?

In the 2017/18 season, Arsène Wenger will still be in the Arsenal hot seat, but not all will be the same. For the first time in over two decades, the Gunners will be playing Europa League football. A competition the fans once looked down upon, now they must embrace and enjoy it.

On top of all that, the Premier League season is set to be at its most competitive in recent memory. The top four teams have strengthened their squads from last season, as everybody wants to win the league title.

With that being said, it’s time to analyse how Arsenal will look going into the 2017/18 season.

Formation: 3-4-3

GK: Wojciech Szczesny

Szczesny started every single one of Roma’s Serie A games last season.

After two successful years on loan at Roma, Wojciech Szczesny is now primed and ready to take his rightful place as no.1 at the Emirates. Arsène Wenger has always had faith in the Polish keeper and it now looks as though he will be getting his deserved chance.

At Roma, the Polish keeper kept 22 clean sheets in 72 Serie A games, a statistic only matched by few other goalkeepers in Europe. Szczesny gained valuable playing time in a continental league as well as playing European football at a high level.