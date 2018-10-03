Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal looking for 8th consecutive win against Qarabag 

Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
News
03 Oct 2018, 14:24 IST

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Arsenal will be looking to take all 3 points as they travel to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in the Europa League. The Gunners are on a strong run of form at the moment, winning 7 consecutive games despite not playing at their best and Unai Emery will be hoping his side can consolidate their position at the top of the group.

The Opposition

Qarabag represent a difficult test for Arsenal, especially away from home. Travelling all the way to Azerbaijan and back is bound to cause some fatigue as well. Qarabag are a strong side at home, notably drawing with Atletico Madrid in last season's Champions League and playing very well despite failing to qualify from the group. Manager Gurban Gurbanov will definitely send out a defensively solid side that can cause Arsenal trouble on the counter.

Team News

Arsenal will be without Petr Cech for the clash, although Bernd Leno would have started anyways. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unlikely to travel to Azerbaijan due to the volatile situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and various safety issues related to the same. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Koscielny are still ruled out for Arsenal.

Gameplan

Arsenal are likely to rotate their side a bit following the weekend's Premier League clash and the upcoming game against Fulham in the league on Sunday. We could see regulars like Bellerin, Xhaka and Ozil rested while fringe players Mohamed Elneny, Sead Kolasinac and Lichtsteiner are likely to start. Danny Welbeck deserves a start as well, after impressing whenever called upon and this provides an opportunity to rest either Lacazette or Aubameyang.

Arsenal will approach the game with their usual attacking intent. It is a game they are heavy favorites to win and will see a lot of possession of the ball. The creative players will be tasked with unlocking a stubborn Qarabag defense. Most importantly, Arsenal should be wary of being caught on the counter, something that frequently happens when they dominate against smaller sides but are unable to find an opening. The defensive midfielders will be key in ensuring that they remain vigilant to Qarabag breaking and shut out any such attacks.

Likely Starting 11

Leno - Lichtsteiner - Sokratis - Holding - Kolasinac - Elneny - Guendouzi - Welbeck - Iwobi - Ramsey - Aubameyang


Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Henrikh Mkhitaryan Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Writer,tactical analyst, Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund Work appeared on Outside Of The Boot, Chance Analytics and others
Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan Can't Play Arsenal's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League Final if...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: 3 Talking Points from Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea Or Arsenal could win Europa League
RELATED STORY
Cech out for a month with hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
Leno determined to take Arsenal chance after Cech injury
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Arsenal will win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal won against Vorksla
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
Tomorrow AST REN 08:20 PM Astana vs Rennes
Tomorrow VOR SPO 10:25 PM Vorskla vs Sporting CP
Tomorrow QAR ARS 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BOR KOB 10:25 PM Bordeaux vs København
Tomorrow ZEN SLA 10:25 PM Zenit vs Slavia Praha
Tomorrow BAY AEK 10:25 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs AEK Larnaca
Tomorrow ZUR LUD 10:25 PM Zürich vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow REA F-D 10:25 PM Real Betis vs F91 Dudelange
Tomorrow MIL OLY 10:25 PM Milan vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow FEN SPA 10:25 PM Fenerbahçe vs Spartak Trnava
Tomorrow AND DIN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow ROS RB- 10:25 PM Rosenborg vs RB Leipzig
Tomorrow SAL CEL 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Celtic
05 Oct JAB DYN 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Dynamo Kyiv
05 Oct MAL BES 12:30 AM Malmö FF vs Beşiktaş
05 Oct SAR GEN 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Genk
05 Oct SPA VIL 12:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs Villarreal
05 Oct RAN RAP 12:30 AM Rangers vs Rapid Wien
05 Oct BAT PAO 12:30 AM BATE vs PAOK
05 Oct CHE VID 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Vidi
05 Oct KRA SEV 12:30 AM Krasnodar vs Sevilla
05 Oct STA AKH 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Akhisarspor
05 Oct APO OLY 12:30 AM Apollon vs Olympique Marseille
05 Oct EIN LAZ 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us