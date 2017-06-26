Reports: Arsenal lead race for €41m EPL superstar after Barcelona rejection

Arsene Wenger has already confirmed his interest in the player

Riyad Mahrez looks all set to leave Leicester City

What’s the story?

Leicester City superstar and former EPL Player of the Year 2015/16, Riyad Mahrez has given up on a move to Barcelona, according to reports in Spanish news outlet, SPORT. The Algerian forward is ‘tired of waiting for a move’ and has turned his sights to Arsenal, as Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has authorized a €41 million move for the Foxes superstar, in the hopes of adding some much-needed quality to his right wing.

Previously

Riyad Mahrez arrived from Le Havre in January 2014, with Leicester City parting with a reported 1.25 million fee for the Algerian’s services. Since then, Mahrez has been pivotal to the Foxes, inspiring them to an unlikely Premier League title triumph in the 2015/16 season. He has scored 35 goals in 138 appearances in his Leicester City career so far, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after players in the world.

The heart of the matter

Mahrez was hot property at this stage last season, with Barcelona reportedly interested in his services, but Leicester City holding firm. The Foxes finished a disappointing 12th place in the Premier League last season – which would allow Mahrez to move, as he allegedly has a verbal agreement with his club.

The Algerian’s camp has been in touch with that of Barcelona, according to reports in Spain, but the Blaugrana are holding off on making a bid as they prioritize the signings of Marco Verratti and Hector Bellerrin at the moment. This has led to Mahrez calling off the move, as he is now reportedly considering the four-year deal Arsenal have placed on the table.

Leicester City are satisfied with a 41 million fee, especially after a disappointing season, while Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger remains a keen admirer of Mahrez, confirming his interest earlier this month, saying “We have not made a bid for him but personally I like the player, yes. I think he had a huge impact at Leicester when they won the championship, like everybody else. It's been a different season this year but it doesn't take anything away from his qualities.Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet. Not yet means it could happen, it could not happen.”

Author’s Take

Despite a disappointing Premier League season, Riyad Mahrez was hugely impressive for Leicester City in the UEFA Champions League. His quality is still the same, and Barcelona might be missing out on a superb player available for a modest fee, with Arsenal set to make an arguably more important signing than the race for Kylian Mbappe, especially since Mahrez is proven in the Premier League.